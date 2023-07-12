United Nations–Internet Governance Forum Establishes a Blockchain Standards Group

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The establishment of the Dynamic Coalition on Blockchain Assurance and Standardization (UN-IGF), hosted and supported by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA),has been approved by the Secretariat of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF).



Each year the United Nations convenes a meeting of the IGF, a global multi-stakeholder platform that facilitates the discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the Internet. The IGF is comprised of Dynamic Coalitions that perform inter-sessional work throughout the year to provide analysis on specific digital topics and implement recommendations from the annual IGF meetings.

This year, the UN-IGF has approved a proposal to establish a Dynamic Coalition for Blockchain Standards and Assurance led by Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio, Chief Information Officer, UN Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF), and Mr. Gerard Dache, Executive Director, Government Blockchain Association (GBA).

The group will be developing general and industry specific blockchain standards for domains including:

Artificial Intelligence

Communication Infrastructure (i.e., accessibility and security)



Digital Identity



Economic Development and Investments



Environmental Stewardship



Public Services (i.e., voting, finance, health care, education)



Supply Chain.

A combination of monthly and weekly meetings will be scheduled throughout the year for each domain of work. The dynamic coalition will submit proposals for workshops and panel discussions at the annual IGF meetings, including the preparation of an annual report of its activities and results.

Members of the group have already begun piloting blockchain standards. The Blockchain Maturity Model is being used by organizations as a road map to develop trusted blockchain solutions, as well as a validation that blockchain solutions meet industry best practices. The working group will publish the results of its efforts. This includes publishing the standardization and assurance criteria, best practices, and results of the pilot projects. The publication of the results will help to promote the use of blockchain technology and to ensure that blockchain systems are of high quality and interoperable.

About the UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF):

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a global multistakeholder platform that facilitates the discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the Internet. It includes a set of Dynamic Coalitions on various topics including the Dynamic Coalition on Blockchain Assurance and Standardization hosted by the Government Blockchain Association.

About the Government Blockchain Association

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is an international nonprofit association focused on promoting blockchain technology adoption by governments and public sector organizations. The GBA facilitates knowledge sharing, collaboration, and best practices in the field of government blockchain implementation.

