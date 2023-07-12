AMAZON PRIME DAY 2023 EARLY RESULTS ARE IN, NUMERATOR REPORTS

68% of Prime Day Shoppers Extremely or Very Satisfied With Deals; Average Order Size and Household Spend Up From 2022

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 32 hours of Prime Day 2023. Data is updated throughout the two-day Prime Day event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Day tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified Prime Day buyer survey data, powered by Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel.

Prime Day purchase data findings:

The average Prime Day 2023 spend per order is $56.64 (compared to $53.14 from the same period on Prime Day 2022). So far, 39% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and 30% were for more than $100.

Over half (57%) of households shopping Prime Day have already placed 2+ orders, and 11% placed 5+ orders within the first 32 hours of Prime Day.

The average household spend is approximately $134, with 1 in 5 households (20%) spending more than $200.

Among the top five items sold, two are household or grocery products and one is Amazon branded: Temptations Cat Treats, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Liquid I.V. Packets, Apple Watch Series 8 and Melissa & Doug Toys. Additional items in the top 10 are the Echo Dot 5, Laneige Lip Products, Celsius Sparkling Drinks, Orgain Organic Protein Powder and Energizer Batteries. On Prime Day 2022, three of the top five items were Amazon branded, and on Prime Day 2021, all of the top five items were Amazon branded.

The typical observed Prime Day shopper is a high income, suburban female, age 35-44.

Prime Day verified buyer survey findings:

Nearly 9 in 10 Prime Day shoppers (89%) said they were Amazon Prime members, and 86% have been Prime members for more than a year. Four-fifths (81%) have shopped Prime Day events in the past.

Nearly all Prime Day shoppers (97%) knew it was Prime Day before shopping the event, and 60% said Prime Day was their main reason for shopping on Amazon today/yesterday.

Two-thirds (68%) of Prime Day shoppers said they were extremely or very satisfied with the deals offered this year. 67% said this year’s deals were better or the same as last year, while only 15% felt they were worse than Prime Day 2022 (19% were unsure).

Over half (55%) of shoppers compared Amazon’s prices to other retailers before making their Prime Day purchases. 35% compared prices at Walmart, 26% compared to Target, 13% compared to Club retailers, 10% compared to Department stores, 9% compared to Best Buy, 5% compared to eBay and 5% compared to Temu.

65% of Prime Day shoppers said they have or plan to shop at other summer sales— 37% will shop Target Circle Week, 32% Walmart+ Week, 20% will shop Costco’s member’s only sale and 11% will shop Best Buy Black Friday in July. 35% said they do not expect to shop any other summer sales besides Prime Day.

Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Home Goods (27%), Household Essentials (26%), Apparel & Shoes (25%), Consumer Electronics (21%) and Beauty & Cosmetics (20%).

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Categories Purchased

Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Responding as of 7/12/23 at 8am ET

Categories Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Purchasing Home Goods 27% Household Essentials 26% Apparel & Shoes 25% Consumer Electronics 21% Beauty & Cosmetics 20% Health & Wellness 19% Toys & Video Games 16% Pet Products 13% Smart Home Devices 13% Small Appliances 12% Groceries 12% Office Supplies 10%

Source: Numerator Prime Day Survey

Data on the Amazon Prime Day Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day event. At the time of this release, Numerator purchase data insights were based on 36,079 Prime Day orders from 15,239 unique households. The Numerator Prime Day 2023 survey was fielded to verified Prime Day buyers beginning 7/11/23 and had 1,400 responses at the time of this release.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com