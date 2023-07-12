Brad Blazar Joins the Legacy Education Team

/EIN News/ -- Legacy Education Also Signs Letter of Intent With Jessie Hale

CAPE CORAL, FL, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) announced today the appointment of Brad Blazar as an advisor to LEAI, and Chief Investment Officer and Faculty Partner of its subsidiary, Legacy Live. Legacy Education also announced entering into a letter of intent to acquire the digital marketing-focused businesses of Jessie Hale, including Twlv20, Copy Ninjas and Engage.

“Brad Blazar brings a wealth of experience in raising capital, having successfully raised over $2 billion for a diverse collection of businesses,” commented Jerry Conti, the CEO of Legacy Live. “As Chief Investment Officer of Legacy Live, Mr. Blazar is expected to play a crucial role in supporting our mission of providing individuals with the education and resources they need to raise capital for real estate and other projects.”

Commenting on joining the Legacy Education team, Brad Blazar added, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to bring my experience in building companies and capital raising to Legacy Education. I look forward to working with Legacy Education as it seeks strategic capital and business partners who recognize the power of Legacy Education’s platform and share our vision."

In addition, Mr. Conti is continuing to expand the Faculty Partner program of Legacy Live, where Legacy Live contributes resources, including many facets of education, digital marketing, financial structuring and IT advisory services, in exchange for profit sharing in incremental revenues. “In addition to his role as Chief Investment Officer, Brad Blazar has been recognized as our newest valued Faculty Partner. We appreciate his ongoing support and belief in our vision to empower individuals through education. With Mr. Blazar's valuable insights and contributions, we expect Legacy Club will thrive as a vibrant community of like-minded individuals committed to personal and financial growth.”

Another development is that Legacy Education recently signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Jessie Hale's digital marketing business, Twlv20, together with his subscription-based business, Copy Ninjas, and his staffing company, Engage, as well as future affiliated business activities and entities. These businesses, currently with over 25 employees and consultants, operate in California and the Philippines. Jerry Conti commented, “We believe this strategic acquisition, once finalized, would perfectly align with our goals and enrich our offerings to the Legacy Education community. Jessie Hale, who is expected to remain the CEO of these businesses post-acquisition, brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in digital marketing.”

Jessie commented, “I’m honored and excited to join forces with Legacy Education in our commitment to becoming a preeminent digital marketing leader in online and live education.”

Andrew McDonald, advisor to Legacy Education, commented, “These strategic developments are expected to further strengthen our position in the industry and expand our capabilities to better serve our community of investors and customers.”

Barry Kostiner commented, "As a public company, capital raising for both existing and future business verticals is the foundation of the success of our company. It is a privilege and honor to have Mr. Blazar join our team. Digital marketing is the foundation of consumer-facing product and service companies. I am also excited about expanding the company's offerings through the potential investment in Mr. Hale's businesses. Building on Legacy Education's 26-year history, our mission is to leverage digital marketing, investment in education technology, and content to serve our customers."

Jessie Hale added, "I have dedicated my career to bringing best-in-class technology and global staffing to the education and digital marketing worlds. We are extremely excited to serve and grow Legacy Education's student and investment educator communities."

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the acquisitions are subject to preparing and executing definitive documents, and satisfaction of conditions precedent, none of which can be assured.

Legacy Education's real estate education and live events platform, Legacy Live, is transforming to include a broader range of educational offerings, going beyond real estate and trading, to also offer entrepreneurship and biohacking education. Leveraging advanced enterprise, digital marketing, and AI tools, Legacy Education is reconnecting with its database of customers who have invested over $250 million in real estate and trading education from 2016 through 2019. In addition to enhancing LEAI’s core business, Legacy Live has re-entered the marketplace by hosting invitation-only events on its path to full live events relaunch in Q1-2024.

Additional Information:

Legacy Education Corporate Presentation https://ir.legacyeducationalliance.com/presentations LinkedIn Posts: https://www.linkedin.com/in/barry-kostiner/recent-activity/shares/

Investor Relations Contact:

Barry Kostiner

(239) 542-0643

info@legacyea.com

Company Website: www.legacyeducation.com

About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) provides accredited online degree completion programs and practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on personal finance, entrepreneurship, trading and real estate investing strategies and techniques. Legacy Education has transitioned to focusing on impactful investing and providing education and career resources to meet growing needs, in addition to serving and growing its customer community established over 26 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “would” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions and judgments with respect to, among other things, the results projected from the introduction and roll-out of new brands, products and services, expansion into new geographic markets, and combinations with third parties; our ability to satisfy Nasdaq listing requirements and otherwise uplist to Nasdaq; the successful acquisition and operation of complementary and new business lines; the success of entering into, and the success of, joint ventures and other collaborations with third parties on terms and conditions satisfactory to our company; our success in raising capital for operations and to implement our business plan, strategy and initiatives; the development of ecommerce capabilities; projections of international growth; projected profitability; our ability to address or manage corruption concerns in certain locations in which we operate; our ability to address and manage cyber-security risks; our ability to protect our intellectual property, on which our business is substantially dependent; our ability to manage our relationships with credit card processors; our expectations regarding the impact of general economic conditions on our business; and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global and national economies and on our business operations and financial results. Our assumptions used for the purposes of the forward-looking statements represent estimates of future events and are subject to uncertainty as to possible changes in economic, legislative, industry, and other circumstances, including the development, acceptance and sales of our products and our ability to raise additional funding sufficient to implement our strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or our achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from historical results, any future results, or performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements are also set forth in certain of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.