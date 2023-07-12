Announcing Olink® Explore HT – A New Era in Proteomics

A High-throughput Protein Biomarker Discovery Platform with Proven Specificity at Any Scale

/EIN News/ -- UPPSALA, Sweden, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the introduction of Olink® Explore HT, a transformational solution for high-throughput proteomics delivering unmatched specificity, scalability, and workflow simplicity.



Olink Explore HT represents a significant advancement in next generation proteomics, allowing scientists to accurately measure over 5,300 proteins using only 2µl of sample with a completely reimagined and streamlined workflow, including a highly automated data analysis platform. In addition to delivering over 80% more unique protein assays than the previous generation product, Olink Explore HT increases sample throughput by 4X and data output by 7X with a >30% reduction in cost per data point and >20% reduction in workflow processing cost. Importantly, these innovations substantially reduce the environmental footprint with a 6-fold decrease in components and 10-fold reduction in boxes.





“Olink Explore HT demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering the most powerful solutions for scientific research,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “The power and capability of Olink Explore HT seemed almost unthinkable just a handful of years ago. This is the most advanced high-throughput proteomics product Olink has ever offered, and the unmatched performance will empower new discoveries critical for 21st century healthcare.”

Olink Explore HT was designed to unlock the immense value of proteomics at any scale and advance multi-omic research. It can be utilized across a wide range of therapeutic areas to deepen current understanding of molecular pathways involved in the development, progression, and outcome of disease. Olink Explore HT will also empower new discoveries in drug development, from target discovery based on identification of proteins causal in disease, to actionable insights into mode of action studies and repurposing of therapeutics from reinterrogation of existing samples from clinical trials.

“We are very excited about the new Olink Explore HT platform. With Olink’s transformative multiplex PEA™ technology, Olink Explore HT allows us to perform high-throughput, highly multiplexed and extremely precise protein analysis from minute amounts of clinical sample,” said Ulf Gyllensten, Professor of Medical Molecular Genetics at Uppsala University, Sweden. “Coupling PEA with an NGS readout conveys Olink Explore HT with unprecedented power to unveil the human proteome. As early access users, we have successfully used the platform to identify diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for gynecological cancer. The expanded set of proteins available for analysis with Olink Explore HT will certainly accelerate the discovery of other novel biomarkers and reveal important new biological insights. More broadly, the platform unlocks a powerful multiomics-based approach across the entire drug development process, from basic to translational research.”

Olink Explore HT represents the latest innovation in combining Olink PEA technology with NGS readout of relative protein concentrations. Each thoroughly validated assay maintains the exceptional standards of specificity and sensitivity that Olink users have come to trust.

More details are available on the Olink website.

For more information please contact:

IR contact

Jan Medina, CFA, VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets, Olink

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

jan.medina@olink.com

Media contact

Michael B. Gonzales, PhD, VP Global Marketing, Olink

Mobile: +1 415 308 6467

michael.gonzales@olink.com

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our 2023 revenue outlook our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f3c881c-f181-49b2-8882-16a3bcd5764c