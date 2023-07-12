Security.org Introduces Privacy Policy Analyzer, PrivacyAnalyzerGPT, to Empower Users in Understanding Data Privacy

New tool reveals top concerns of any Website’s privacy policy in seconds

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online privacy policies can be upwards of 100 pages in length and most users don’t have the legal skills, nor the time, to understand them. Today Security.org (https://www.security.org/) introduced PrivacyAnalyzerGPT, a new security tool designed to assist consumers in comprehending and evaluating online privacy policies of any website in just seconds.



Users simply paste the URL to any privacy page into the PrivacyAnalyzerGPT at the link below and Security.org’s new tool puts on its legal hat and reveals privacy concerns:

https://www.security.org/digital-safety/privacy-policy-analyzer/

PrivacyAnalyzerGPT reveals the top privacy “red flags” of any website or app based on the personal data collected from users. It explains in simple terms how user data are used and if they’re shared with advertisers and other third parties. The new tool allows people to quickly decipher what type of personally identifiable information (PII) might be collected before they click and agree to what could be untrustworthy terms.

"In an increasingly interconnected digital landscape, your personal and browsing data is immensely valuable, not just to you, but to others, and should be protected,” said Yan Odnoralov, director of engineering of Security.org. “We believe that everyone should have the ability to make informed decisions about their privacy and data security, and the PrivacyAnalyzerGPT tool puts the power back in the hands of users enabling them to understand privacy policies without having to go to law school, not to mention the wealth of time it would take to read upwards of 100 pages of legalese.”

PrivacyAnalyzerGPT is free and designed to turn passive consumers into proactive online users protecting their privacy. Visit the tool at: https://www.security.org/digital-safety/privacy-policy-analyzer/.

About Security.org

Security.org reviews the newest technologies, products, and services available to protect our digital and physical lives. Our research team explores home safety, digital safety, and identity theft patterns by relentlessly analyzing crime data and American behavior. We study the issues facing modern society and partner with organizations and research institutions to broaden America's understanding and awareness of their personal safety. Learn more by visiting us at https://security.org or watching us at https://www.youtube.com/securitydotorg.

