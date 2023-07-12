BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager to showcase commitment to Cricket in North America
BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager agrees to buy suite/tickets in Grand Prairie Stadium for MLC2023 for its clients, employees and well wishers exclusive use.
Cricket is a sport that has captured the hearts of millions around the world, and we are delighted to bring its magic to our North America network via purchase of suite for Inaugural Season of MLC”LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager, a leading provider of cloud solutions and field management software, is thrilled to announce its agreement with Major League Cricket (MLC) for the highly anticipated 2023 Inaugural Season. This agreement sees MLC selling Suite 2 and few Tickets in the state-of-the-art Grand Prairie Stadium to BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager for its exclusive use, creating a unique platform to provide hospitality to our clients, employees and well wishers, while introducing and promoting cricket to North American customers.
— Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CSO
By leveraging the world-class facilities of Grand Prairie Stadium, BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that showcases the excitement and beauty of the game. The commitment from BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager also showcases their commitment to the growth and promotion of cricket in North America. "Cricket is a sport that has captured the hearts of millions around the world, and we are delighted to bring its magic to our North America network through our purchase of suite at Grand Prairie Stadium for Inaugural Season of MLC," said Nagesh Kunamneni, CEO of BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager. "Our acquisition of Suite 2 at Grand Prairie Stadium allows us to create an exclusive venue where we can entertain our esteemed clients while introducing them to the captivating world of cricket. We believe this collaboration will not only elevate the fan experience but also drive the sport's popularity in this region."
It is worth noting that FieldsManager, an AWS Marketplace Solution, is built as an advanced, fully serverless platform that seamlessly integrates AWS MediaLive into its zero-touch live streaming solution. This integration empowers businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology and enhance their live streaming capabilities. Additionally, BizCloud Experts is an Advanced AWS Partner with DevOps Competency and has been recognized for its Eight (8) Solution Delivery Programs (SDP) that accelerate customers' ability to build serverless solutions. These accolades further demonstrate BizCloud Experts' expertise and dedication to delivering innovative cloud solutions.
About BizCloud Experts:
BizCloud Experts is a leading provider of cloud solutions and field management software. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, the company offers cutting-edge technologies and services that transform operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. BizCloud Experts empowers businesses across various industries to leverage the power of the cloud by helping customers migrate/modernize/optimize their IT and Cloud Solutions.
About FieldsManager:
FieldsManager is a flagship product of BizCloud Experts and is delivered as a “software-as-a-service” solution which aims at democratization of access to sporting (cricket) facilities, and provide advanced value added services like “Zero Touch Live-Streaming”. FieldsManager is delivered as a serverless solution hosted on AWS and its subscription is available on AWS Marketplace.
