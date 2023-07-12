BREEZY GOLF PARTNERS WITH FIVE IRON GOLF TO LAUNCH THE “BREEZY LOUNGE”

THIS FALL IN FIVE IRON’S FLAGSHIP HERALD SQUARE LOCATION

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the nation's premier indoor golf and entertainment experience, today announced its partnership with Breezy Golf , a creator-led golf apparel and events brand with a multi-platform community over 3.6 million strong, to develop a sports bar and lounge experience at Five Iron Golf’s flagship Herald Square location in NYC this fall.

With the launch of “Breezy Lounge,” Five Iron Golf is complementing their unparalleled indoor golf experience with an immersive destination for sports fans to grab drinks with friends; watch a variety of live sporting events on the bar’s new TV wall; enjoy popular games like foosball and ping pong; and purchase new Breezy Golf merchandise.

"We’ve always imagined creating a home base for Breezy to ‘have a day’ with friends to grab a drink and watch golf. We can’t wait to bring Breezy Golf to life in its first physical location with Five Iron at its flagship in NYC," said Reid Hailey, CEO and co-founder of Doing Things, the award-winning company behind Breezy Golf, Bob Does Sports, and some of the Internet’s most beloved brands.

Throughout the year, the Breezy Lounge will also host exclusive events, featuring appearances by the Bob Does Sports team Robby Berger, Fat Perez, Joey Cold Cuts, and friends. Five Iron Golf Herald Square held its first Breezy Golf event earlier this year with its Breezy Invitational Pre-Party, which attracted hundreds of devoted Breezy and Bob Does Sports fans. The Breezy Lounge extends the celebration with the first to launch in Herald Square, with additional experiences planned to roll out in locations nationwide.

"The Breezy Lounge is a testament to how much Five Iron believes in us and our community and we're excited to be a part of it,” said Robby Berger, host of Bob Does Sports and a partner of Breezy Golf. “We can’t promise that you’ll hit the ball well or that your putts are gonna go down, but what we can promise is that it’ll be the best damn chicken caesar wrap you’ve ever tasted."

"The collaboration between Breezy Golf and Five Iron Golf serves as a marker for where the industry is headed. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together and redefine the golf entertainment experience for golf enthusiasts, sports fans, and everyone in between. This partnership not only reimagines golf but also introduces the first sports bar of its kind, creating a unique space where the excitement of the game and the camaraderie of a sports bar converge," said Jared Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Five Iron. "When we set out to turn traditional golf on its head at Five Iron Golf, committing to delivering exceptional experiences, this partnership exemplifies that mission."

Set to open its doors in the fall of 2023, the Breezy Lounge will be a key part of the ongoing renovation of Five Iron Golf Herald Square renovation, which already offers 14 golf simulators equipped with advanced TrackMan Golf technology, allowing players to enhance their skills with accurate data. Other perks include locker rooms with shower and towel service, along with expert club fitting services in collaboration with PGA TOUR Superstore STUDIO — further elevating the golf experience for both members and guests.

About Breezy Golf:

Breezy Golf is a creator-led apparel, events and content brand founded by Doing Things in partnership with popular Youtube series and podcast, Bob Does Sports .

Breezy Golf makes high-performance clothing and accessories that lets golfers play in comfort, whether they start their round with a double-triple-double, or they’re throwin’ darts at every green. With a community of over 3.6 million strong, Breezy has recently expanded to launch its own series of golf tournaments known as The Breezy Invitational.

About Doing Things:

Doing Things is a portfolio of over 35 creator-led brands with a combined community of over 85 million people. Some of the Doing Things brands include Shitheadsteve, OverheardLA, Breezy Golf, Bob Does Sports, Kookslams, Middle Class Fancy, and Recess Therapy. Collectively, Doing Things creators publish more than 100 pieces of original and curated content daily, viewed billions of times each month.

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf is the nation’s leading urban golf experience, combining golf, technology and

entertainment to inspire community and help the masses to get their swing on in a re-imagined, high-tech, inclusive environment. The 5i way is about access to play, practice, and party, bringing out the golfer in everyone through unforgettable experiences. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron’s golf leagues, host an event, book a lesson or schedule a club fitting in locations powered by PGA TOUR Superstore. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., Seattle and Detroit with new locations coming to Cleveland, Atlanta and more by 2024. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

