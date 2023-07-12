Acetic Acid Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Acetic Acid Price

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Acetic Acid price.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acetic acid (ethanoic acid) is a clear, colourless liquid with a strong odour. It has a molecular weight of 60.05 g/mol and the chemical formula CH3COOH.

It is an organic acid that is spontaneously generated by bacteria and fungi. It is also commercially generated by a variety of chemical techniques, such as ethanol oxidation.

Request for Real-Time Acetic Acid Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/acetic-acid-price-trends/pricerequest

It is employed in a variety of industries such as food and beverage, medicines, and chemicals. Because of its antibacterial characteristics, it is also extensively used in household cleaning products.

It is highly corrosive and dangerous to handle in its concentrated state, thus necessary safety precautions should be used when working with it.

The top acetic acid-producing countries are China, the United States, Malaysia, and Singapore

Key Details About the Acetic Acid Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Acetic Acid price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Acetic Acid Price chart, including India’s Acetic Acid price, and USA’s Acetic Acid price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Acetic Acid Price Trend:

Acetic acid is also employed as a solvent in the manufacture of a variety of compounds such as esters, cellulose acetate, and acetic anhydride. Acetic acid esters are utilised as solvents in the manufacturing of inks, paints, and coatings, whereas cellulose acetate is employed in the manufacturing of textiles, photographic films, and cigarette filters.

It is used in the food business as a preservative, flavouring ingredient, and acidulant. It is also extensively used in the manufacture of pickles, condiments, and sauces, as well as vinegar.

It is utilised in the manufacture of medications such as antibiotics, antiseptics, and analgesics. It is also used to make other polymers, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used to make bottles and packaging materials.

Other than that, it is used in the textile industry to dissolve and eliminate contaminants from natural fibres such as cotton.

Key Players:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

British Petroleum Plc

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd

Yankuang Group

Recent News:

9 May 2023: Celanese, US-based acetyl, and engineered materials maker, announced that it has mechanically finished construction of a new 1.3 million tonne/year acetic acid facility in Clear Lake, Texas.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Jolie Alexa

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA