Ammonium Nitrate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Ammonium Nitrate Price

Ammonium Nitrate is a chemical compound with the molecular formula NH4NO3. It is a white crystalline solid that is highly soluble in water.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound with the molecular formula NH4NO3. It is a white crystalline solid that is highly soluble in water.

It is commonly used in agriculture as a high-nitrogen fertilizer. It is also used in the manufacturing of explosives and as an oxidizing agent in rocket propellants.

It can be synthesized by reacting ammonia gas with nitric acid. The resulting compound is highly soluble in water and can be easily dissolved to form a concentrated solution, which can then be used as a fertilizer or explosive.

China, India, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are the top ammonium nitrate-producing countries around the globe.

Key Details About the Ammonium Nitrate Price Trend:

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Ammonium Nitrate Price chart, including India’s Ammonium Nitrate price, and USA’s Ammonium Nitrate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Ammonium Nitrate Price Trend:

It is an industrial chemical with a wide range of applications. One of its most common uses is as a high-nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture. It provides a readily available source of nitrogen to plants, helping to increase crop yields and improve soil fertility.

It is also used as an ingredient in a variety of other fertilizers, including compound fertilizers that contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

In addition to its use in agriculture, ammonium nitrate is also used in the manufacturing of explosives. It is a key ingredient in many types of explosives, including dynamite, ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO), and other blasting agents.

When combined with other fuels and oxidizers, ammonium nitrate can produce a powerful reaction that generates thrust and propels rockets and missiles.

Other than that, it is also used in the production of pyrotechnics and fireworks. It can be combined with other chemicals to create vibrant colors and special effects in these products.

Key Players:

EuroChem Group AG

Fertiberia, S.A

VWR International, LLC

Yara International ASA

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

San Corporation

PhosAgro Group of Companies

Recent News:

26 April 2023: At the Gadepan complex in the northwestern Rajasthan state, India’s Chambal Fertilisers started building a greenfield 240,000 tonne/year technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) plant.

