Caustic Soda Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

caustic soda price

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Hydroxide (NaOH), commonly known as Caustic Soda, is an alkali salt. Industrially, it is often referred to as Lye. The electrolysis of Brine solution gives out caustic soda as a product, in the presence of Titanium as an anode and a Mercury layer as the cathode. Evaporation of Sodium hydroxide solution gives solid Sodium Hydroxide, which is pure. This process is known as the Castner-Kellner process.

It appears to be a solid white powder with a melting point ranging from around 591 K. It is a bitter compound with a slightly soapy texture. Caustic soda is a stable compound partially soluble in alcohol and completely soluble in water.

The top importing countries are Vietnam, the United States, and India. On the other hand, the primary exporting countries are India, China, and Belgium.

Key Details About the Caustic Soda Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the CAUSTIC SODA price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Caustic Soda Price chart, including India Caustic Soda price, USA Caustic Soda price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Caustic Soda Price Trend:

Applications of Caustic soda can be seen in various industries. It is a key industrial chemical in paper and pulp, packaging, detergent, agricultural, health, medical, textile, automobile, construction, and food industries. It is used as a cleansing agent and is a key ingredient in the production of washing soda.

For chemical industries, it acts as a reagent, helps in the industrial production of soda lime, and is involved in the purification of bauxite to extract aluminum, which is further used in construction, making foil, manufacturing components of aircraft, kitchens, and much more.

It also helps manufacture herbicides, dyes, plastics, pharmaceutical products, synthetic fibers, adhesives, and production solvents. The applications of this compound can be seen in food and packaging industries as it helps in curing olive oil, removing vegetable skin, and treating food cans before packaging to stop harmful microbial growth within them etc.

Key Players:

Akzo Nobel NV

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OxyChem)

Arkema Group, Covestro AG

Tata Chemicals Limited

Dow Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Solvay SA

News & Recent Development

Date: 1 March 2023-Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals commissions an expansion to their Caustic Soda Lye Plant at Dahej. It has upgraded from a 785 MTPD to 1310 MTPD of their Dahej Complex, resulting in the production growth of Caustic Soda.

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually.

