Ammonia Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Ammonia Price Trend

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammonia is a chemical compound. It is a colorless gas with a pungent, suffocating odour. It has the chemical formula NH3 and is composed of one nitrogen atom and three hydrogen atoms.

The boiling point of ammonia is 33.34°C (-28.01°F) and its melting point is -77.73°C (-107.91°F). The density of ammonia is 0.771 g/L at 0°C and 101.325 kPa and its molecular weight is 17.03 g/mol. It is highly soluble in water and the vapor pressure of ammonia is 8.7 atm at 20°C (68°F)

It is highly reactive and can form explosive mixtures with air, making it a dangerous substance to handle without proper precautions. It is commonly used as a refrigerant, a cleaning agent, and in the production of fertilizers, textiles, and plastics.

China, the United States, Brazil, Russia, Germany, and Australia are the top ammonia-producing countries around the globe.

Key Details About the Ammonia Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Ammonia price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Ammonia Price chart, including India’s Ammonia price, and USA’s Ammonia price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Ammonia Price Trend:

Ammonia is an essential industrial chemical that is primarily used in various end-user industries. One of its most common uses is as a feedstock for the production of fertilizers, such as urea, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

It is also used as a refrigerant in industrial and commercial cooling systems. It is highly effective at absorbing heat, making it an ideal choice for use in refrigeration and air conditioning.

On the other hand, it is also used in the production of textiles and synthetic fibers, such as nylon and rayon.

It also finds its application in the production of plastics and resins. It is also used as a raw material in the manufacture of products such as polyamides and polyurethanes.

Key Players:

Yara International

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Nutrien Ltd

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Limited

Eurochem Group AG

Yidu Xingfa Chemical Co., Ltd

Yunnan Yuntianhua International Chemical Co., Ltd

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Innophos, Inc

Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

Recent News:

September 2022: The Global Blue Ammonia Hydrogen Project in United State Gulf Vf was announced by OCI. The company started construction of an about 1.1 million tons per annum blue ammonia facility with an infrastructure of about 2.2 mtpa capacity.

