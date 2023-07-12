Martial Arts School Owner Focuses on Child Development
Instructor uses first-hand experience to structure programs for kids.BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kissgen of NexGen Martial Arts in Baton Rouge was four when his mother enrolled him in a local martial arts academy. “I guess she wanted to hone my focus to something more than wanting to be Batman,” Kissgen said. It worked. At twelve, Kissgen became involved in the Instructor Training Program at his school and now holds a fourth-degree black belt as well as the highest certification that the American Taekwondo Association offers its instructors.
“Martial arts training brings out the best in people,” Kissgen said. “It creates leaders in the community and beyond.” For Kissgen, this means working with kids. “Respect is a philosophical cornerstone of most reputable, traditional Martial Arts schools. Respect is key to how martial arts can help improve people’s lives. This is particularly true with children and teen students, whose perceptions, attitudes, and interpersonal skills are being influenced and developed.”
As a school owner, Kissgen sees first-hand that teaching core values to kids has a tremendous effect. “Our martial arts programs teach not only physical self-defense techniques but important life skills such as discipline, respect and confidence to stand up to peer pressure and become tomorrow's leaders,” he said. “In fact, our primary goal is to use martial arts as a medium to teach personal development and life skills. I know what it did for me, and I think it’s worthwhile to carry that foreword.”
Kissgen was nominated by the ATA as Instructor of the Year for 2023, and he recently received an award as Black Belt of the Year. “Our students are taught that it is their responsibility to contribute beyond themselves. Whether it's being a good role model, helping inside our school, or serving in the community, we are always looking to leave a legacy of positivity and contribution.”
NexGen Martial Arts has been proudly serving the Baton Rouge area with martial arts programs that teach physical self-defense techniques and important life skills such as discipline, respect, leadership, and confidence. Their mission is to use martial arts to help students embrace personal development and learn essential life skills. For more information, visit NexGenKarate.com or call (225) 686-6531.
James Kissgen
NexGen Martial Arts
+1 (225) 686-6531
email us here