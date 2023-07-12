Aerospace Plastics Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 16.98 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.1% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Aerospace Plastics Market- insightSLICE

Rising adoption of plastics in various aerospace applications to augment the growth of the global aerospace plastics market.

Plastics have higher resistance properties towards chemicals, radiation, corrosion, and heat. This is anticipated to positively drive the growth of the aerospace plastics market.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerospace plastics Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as polymer type, application, end user, and competitive landscape.

The Global Aerospace plastics Market was estimated to be US$ 7.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 16.98 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Aerospace plastics are lightweight plastics with exceptional chemical, acoustic, and thermal resistance and are used in aircraft. These plastics have very high mechanical strength, specific strength, heat and radiation resistance, and require low maintenance. Plastics are highly durable and are used as an alternative to steel and aluminium components, thus increasing the strength of the overall structure of the aircraft.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the aerospace plastics market is the increasing demand for plastics in several aerospace applications, including cabin interiors, structural components, windows, windshields, electrical & control panels, and canopies. Weight reduction is a significant factor considered by aircraft manufacturers, and the use of aerospace plastics allows for the optimization of the total weight of the aircraft, thereby enhancing its performance.

Additionally, aircraft are exposed to various external factors such as harsh weather, heat, UV radiation, and turbulence. Plastics have higher resistance properties towards chemicals, radiation, corrosion, and heat. This is anticipated to positively drive the growth of the aerospace plastics market.

However, the high cost of production is a key restraining factor in the growth of the aerospace plastics market. The manufacturing cost of such superior plastics is higher than that of conventional plastics.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Based on the polymer type, the market is segmented into Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polycarbonate (PC), PolyPhenyleneSulfide (PPS), Polyphenylene Ether (PPE), and others. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is the largest segment in this category. This dominance is attributed to factors such as excellent strength, cracking resistance, inherent flame retardancy, and exceptional mechanical strength, resistance to erosion, and low smoke and toxic gas emissions. Aircraft use PEEK plastic because it provides incredible strength and stiffness and can be used as an alternative to aluminium and steel.

By application, the market is segmented into cabin interiors, structural components, electronic and control panels, windows and windshields, doors and canopies, and flooring and wall panels. Cabin interiors are the largest segment in this category. Cabin interiors include seats and seating components, cabin dividers, storage compartments, aircraft cabin brackets, and other cabin interior components.

This growth is attributed to the replacement of aircraft seats made of metal composite materials with plastic materials that comply with strict flammability regulations, such as smoke density, burn tests, and heat release tests for aircraft interiors.

By end user, the market is segmented into commercial and freighter aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and rotary aircraft. The commercial and freighter segment is the largest segment in this category. With the ever-increasing population traveling by air, this segment is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Aerospace plastics market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America based on geography.

North America is the leading region in the global aerospace plastics market and is expected to witness significant demand during the forecasted period. The region is expected to experience growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft due to increasing fuel prices. The need to replace or modify existing inefficient aircraft will drive the demand for aerospace plastic materials.

The European market is also expected to grow due to the availability of a large number of manufacturers in the region and increasing demand for research and development.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate, driven by factors such as increasing population, growing economies resulting in higher disposable incomes, and various government initiatives to boost air travel.

As the number of people traveling by air globally continues to increase, the demand for efficient aircraft is expected to rise, leading to intense competition among various players. Some key players in the global aerospace plastics market include Victrex plc, Ensinger, SABIC, Solvay, BASF SE, Saint Gobain aerospace, DuPont, Covestro AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Group of Companies, PPG Industries Inc., and Toray Advanced Composites, among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Polyetheretherketone(PEEK)

• Polymethyl Methacrylate(PMMA)

• Polycarbonate(PC)

• PolyPhenyleneSulfide(PPS)

• PolyPhenylene Ether(PPE)

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Cabin Interiors

• Structural Components

• Electronic & Component Panel

• Window &Windshields

• Doors & Canopies

• Flooring & Wall Panels

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Commercial & Freighter Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Military Aircraft

• Rotatory Aircraft

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

