Golden Matrix Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), a developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it expects third quarter (ending July 31, 2023) revenues to exceed $10 million, making it the third consecutive quarter for the company to achieve that milestone.



“In addition to benefitting from operational improvements in each of the company’s business units during the quarter,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, “we have made excellent progress with the due diligence process of the MeridianBet Group; and we now have multiple offers of funding that will help secure the financing required to complete the acquisition. We remain confident that GMGI, with its growing internal strength and the pending MerdianBet acquisition, is on the cusp of transforming into not only a diverse and profitable gaming company, but also one that has considerable scale and extensive global representation.”

Several key factors are contributing to the company’s continued revenue growth:

• Technology upgrades at RKings in Q2 to accommodate larger numbers of tournament participants has resulted in improved offerings; and GMGAsset, a complementary business offering tournament winners of an expensive car or other high-ticket item the option to take a pre-determined cash option in lieu of the prize, generated over $1.2 million in revenue in the first two months of Q3. As GMGAsset takes possession of an item and resells it, each transaction has a built-in positive margin.

• MEXPLAY , the company’s B2C online casino in Mexico, is showing consistent month-on-month progress since its launch in February. Total wagering increased to $3.13 million in June, up 167% on $1.17 million wagered in May. “We believe we are seeing solid compounding growth in our fully regulated Mexican online casino, and we expect our success there to lead to expansion into other Latin American countries,” said Mr. Goodman.

• The company’s B2B aggregate gaming system, GMX-Ag, continues to gain traction with the addition of new operators each quarter. The GMX-Ag is a seamless turnkey iGaming system offering the best casino, sportsbook and live gaming content via a single integration with the operators’ existing business systems, and also providing a single wallet for their players.

“We are extremely pleased with the strength of our B2B and B2C platforms and their popularity with a growing number of participants,” concluded Mr. Goodman. “And with the completion of the MeridianBet acquisition, we will benefit from each other’s strategic contributions and create a new Combined Company with attractive product offerings in multiple gambling jurisdictions worldwide.”

Further information on financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023 will be available in GMGI’s 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, expected to be filed on or before September 15, 2023.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings , its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

