Vivid Seats Launches First Generative AI Live Events Discovery Plugin for ChatGPT 

Vivid Seats and ChatGPT help fans crush their bucket lists

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced the launch of the first live events plugin for OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

With the launch of this new discovery tool and intelligent shopping experience, Vivid Seats is the first company in the live events industry to offer a ChatGPT plugin. Combining its own real-time data with ChatGPT technology, this Vivid Seats tool is meant to capture the robust consumer demand around live events and make event discovery and ticket purchase even more fun and exciting. Now, fans can get inspired and have all their live event questions answered, making it easier and faster to decide on and find tickets to their next event with Vivid Seats.





This new experience will provide curated and personalized recommendations for fans who are looking to discover the best events to attend based on their current mood, new artists, and teams to see based on their current preference, and the answer to the age-old question: “What should I do this weekend?” The ChatGPT plugin will provide insight on topics like the most popular events that are currently trending, what live events are happening nearby, what seats have the best view, how to earn rewards on purchases, and how to pick the best seats for any budget, among endless others.

“This collaboration is another example of the ways we are leading the industry and pushing the boundaries of what’s next,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “As we continue to focus on the fan, this further strengthens our efforts to improve the live events consumer experience and provide fans with an even more inspired and intuitive way to check off their bucket lists. We remain committed to creating exceptional experiences and enabling fans to attend more of their favorite events more easily, as we continue to grow affinity for our platform and strengthen our market position.”

With the new Vivid Seats ChatGPT plugin, fans can easily start a conversation directly in ChatGPT and select the Vivid Seats plugin to find their next memory-making event. When ready to purchase a ticket, they are linked to the Vivid Seats website. In addition to this first-of-its-kind generated AI shopping experience, Vivid Seats also provides the only loyalty program in the live events industry. Vivid Seats Rewards offers fans more rewards the more they buy, providing ticket savings as well as surprise upgrades to exclusive game-day experiences. The Vivid Seats platform utilizes machine learning (ML) to create a seamless buyer and seller experience and continues to innovate and differentiate its product focused engagement efforts; recently launching its first free-to-play product available directly within the Vivid Seats app, fully powered by Vivid Picks.

This conversational shopping experience is now available in beta to ChatGPT Plus users.



About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans can earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

