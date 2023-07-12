Boston TechJam Is Back at The Lawn On D on Sept. 13, 2023

Region’s largest technology festival opens opportunities for local companies to show off culture & innovations

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston TechJam , the preeminent innovation festival, is back for 2023. Since launching in 2013, Boston TechJam has helped hundreds of companies boost local awareness and team building. Now it has officially opened up opportunities for exhibitors to secure their spot for 2023.



The block party-style event will take place Sept. 13, 2023, at The Lawn On D. Up to 3,000 members of the Massachusetts tech ecosystem will come together to celebrate the vibrant tech industry and reignite the “bump factor” that makes the region so special.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with local technology and company culture displays, participate in activities and games, and meet the people and companies developing the latest innovations around the region. The event also will feature The Lawn on D’s trademark swings, lawn games, and gathering spots along with locally sourced craft beer and concessions.

Interested in showing off your culture, the real people behind your company, and your technology or services? We expect exhibitor opportunities to sell out quickly.

To exhibit or inquire about additional sponsorship opportunities, contact exhibit@bostontechjam.org

contact To get up-to-date event and exhibitor details , visit http://www.bostontechjam.org and follow @bostontechjam

, visit http://www.bostontechjam.org and follow To attend as a member of the press, contact btj@shiftcomm.com



"Boston TechJam has had an incredible evolution from our 2013 start at District Hall with just dozens of exhibitors to hosting up to 7,000 attendees at City Hall Plaza and now The Lawn On D” said Sara Fraim, CEO of the Mass Technology Leadership Council, organizer of the festival. “What hasn’t changed are the positive connections and awareness TechJam facilitates thanks to the partners and volunteers that help make it the amazing celebration it is.”

The event is powered by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council and is made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers and underwriters who contribute their time, ideas, and financial support. This year we’re proud to announce Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Capital One, Constant Contact, MassMutual, MathWorks, and PTC as event underwriters.

About Boston TechJam

Boston TechJam is a showcase and accelerator for new ideas and world-class innovations coming out of the Boston region. The event brings together early-stage companies, entrepreneurs, students, established enterprises, venture capitalists, and artists to celebrate the region’s technology, entrepreneurship, and culture. Equal parts idea exchange and celebration, Boston TechJam is an unconventional meeting ground for local innovators, visionaries and up-and-comers. The 18+ event will take place Sept. 13, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Lawn on D.

Founding collaborators include co-founders Christine Nolan, director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Massachusetts Tech Collaborative, and Mark Lorion, CEO of Tempo Software and trustee at MassTLC; Sarah Babbitt, VP at SHIFT Communications; Dave Cutler, founder of Cutler Consulting LLC; Ben Maitland-Lewis, serial entrepreneur; and Dave Polcaro, founder & CEO of East Coast Catalyst.