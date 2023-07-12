Submit Release
Harbourfront Wealth Appoints Director of Operations and Transitions

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”), a national leading independent wealth advisory and investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Geoff Pilgrim as Director of Operations and Transitions. Operating out of Harbourfront’s offices in Burlington, Ontario, Pilgrim will lead the operations and transitions teams, supporting nearly 300 existing staff across the country and the ongoing new advisory teams joining the firm.

“Geoff Pilgrim brings a strong skillset, multi-disciplinary leadership experience, and successful track record that will further bolster Harbourfront’s growth trajectory,” says Leonard Trigg, Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) of Harbourfront. “We’re thrilled to welcome Geoff to the firm.”

Prior to joining Harbourfront, Pilgrim held the role of Vice President, Supervision & Advisor Experience at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, where he was a senior member of the advisor transitions and compliance teams. Previously, Pilgrim served as the National Operations and Risk Manager at RBC Wealth Management Financial Services Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Management Economics from the University of Guelph.

“I’m most impressed by Harbourfront Wealth’s enthusiastic support of advisors and client services as well as the firm’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and technologies,” said Pilgrim. “I’m looking forward to contributing to Harbourfront’s next stages of growth.”

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the independent wealth management and planning advisory group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 28 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. For more information about Harbourfront Wealth Management, please visit: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

