ABL Aviation Secures First A350 Aircraft Delivery to Turkish Airlines With Two More to Follow
ABL Aviation delivers its first A350-900 to Turkish Airlines, highlighting both companies' shared vision in advancing sustainability in the aviation industry.DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABL Aviation, an independent and dedicated global full-service aircraft asset management firm, is pleased to announce its latest transaction with Turkish Airlines, one of the world's leading airlines. This transaction, which marked ABL Aviation's first delivery of an A350-900 aircraft to Turkish Airlines, was financed through a Japanese operating lease with a call option (JOLCO) on behalf of the company's Japanese partner. This deal, the first of three with two additional deliveries anticipated in the coming weeks, highlights the airline's increasing demand for long-haul flights and the aviation industry's strong focus on sustainability.
Turkish Airlines, renowned for delivering great travel experiences, has chosen the innovative A350 as a testament to its ongoing commitment to providing comfort, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. This deliberate decision to adopt the A350 into its fleet exemplifies the airline's ambition to bolster its aircraft lineup with cutting-edge aircraft models that align with its long-term operational goals.
ABL Aviation's CEO, Ali Ben Lmadani, expressed his delight in partnering with Turkish Airlines. He stated, "We are extremely proud to be entering into this significant agreement with Turkish Airlines, a trailblazer in the aviation industry. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative aircraft solutions to leading airlines worldwide that not only fulfill the operational needs of our partners but also contribute to a more sustainable future for global aviation."
ABL Aviation and Turkish Airlines share a common vision for the future of aviation, with a focus on sustainability, long-term growth, technical improvements, and exceptional customer experiences. This milestone agreement represents a significant step towards achieving these common objectives, especially with the Airbus A350 fulfilling the industry's growing need for more fuel-efficient aircraft.
