Food Packaging Equipment Market to Set a High Potential Growth of USD 33,148.2 million by 2031

Food Packaging Equipment Market

Food packaging equipment market includes machines used at each stage of the packaging process.

The increased demand for ready-to-eat natural & organic food products that are very perishable encourage the packaging sector to develop innovative packaging equipment & food safety &hygiene solutions” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031,” The global food packaging equipment market size was valued at $16,901.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,148.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The shelf stable segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,209.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,106.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2348

On the basis of application, the market is divided into meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, bakery & snack, frozen, candy & confectionery, cereal & grain, perishable prepared, and shelf stable. Meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment held the greatest percentage of the entire food processing equipment market in 2020. This segment's substantial share is mostly due to rise in demand for processed meat products, surge in urbanization & disposable income, and customer preferences for protein-rich food products & convenience foods.

On the basis of distribution channels, market is bifurcated into offline and online. Physical routes to market continue to be the most popular channel for purchasing food packaging equipment. Physical or offline purchases provide buyers a better chance to see and feel what the item genuinely looks like. Moreover, equipment trials are supplied by the makers to get better understanding of the food packaging equipment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the global food packaging equipment market are Arpac LLC, Bosch Packaging Technology, Coesia Group, GEA Group, IMA Group, Ishida, Multivac, Inc., Nichrome India Ltd., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., and Oystar Holding GmbH.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the global food packaging equipment market. The virus's unexpected emergence has prompted government officials to adopt strict lockdown restrictions and social separation techniques. The implementation of travel regulations has switched consumer focus to packaged goods and beverages for daily meals. Furthermore, the virus's spread among manufacturing workers has generated labor scarcity issues for manufacturers and production facilities, affecting packaging output. To meet industrial demand, this factor has stimulated the adoption of modern packaging equipment. Growth in packaging equipment is anticipated to be aided by increased use in the future years.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝟏𝟓% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fd6867223577cf883ecd02726791c760

On the basis of equipment type, the market is divided into bottling line; cartoning; case handling; closing; filling & dosing; form, fill & seal; labelling, decorating & coding; palletizing; wrapping & bundling; and others. Form, fill & seal segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. This packaging equipment provides high packing speed and consistency. It is also economical as hand-made bags are less expensive than pre-made bags. Moreover, it increases production rate, allowing the employees to cut the amount of shifts.

Demand for ready-to-eat, dairy and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to drive the market growth. Increased health awareness and dietary changes are projected to boost development even further. Westernization of food preferences and lifestyle in Asia-Pacific and other developing regions is expected to augment demand for these food packaging equipment market.

Rise in demand for equipment in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Manufacturers' increased efforts in R&D propel the food packaging equipment market in a positive direction. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to boost the food packaging equipment market growth.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2348

The rise in food packaging equipment market demand for appealing and innovative packaging in the food industry for product differentiation; rise in consumption of processed meat, poultry, and seafood; surge in purchasing power, and preference for online grocery shopping all lead to increase in demand for packaged food, which is expected to drive the food packaging equipment market.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Milk Packaging Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/milk-packaging-market

Meat Processing Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-processing-equipment-market

GMO Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gmo-testing-market-A13552

Food Robotics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-robotics-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

