Cloudbric Strengthens Global Reach by Offering Professional Services on AWS Marketplace

Successfully listing its services on AWS Marketplace as Professional Services, Cloudbric strengthens its presence to the global market.

Cloudbric(CEO Taejoon Jung), a company specializing in cloud security solutions, is delighted to announce its continued collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by listing its services on the AWS Marketplace's Professional Services.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses.

The AWS Professional Services comprises a global team of experts dedicated to helping customers achieve their desired business performance on the AWS cloud. Collaborating with customers and selected AWS Partner Network (APN) members, the AWS team provides tailored services for enterprise cloud computing initiatives. The APN is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

As a distinguished member of the APN, Cloudbric is committed to introducing its advanced security solutions and strengthening its global market presence. Cloudbric listed Cloudbric WMS (WAF Managed Service) as a Professional Service on the AWS Marketplace and recently introduced Cloudbric PAS (Private Access Solution), an agent-based Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, on June 19. Cloudbric also introduced Cloudbric ADDoS, an Advanced DDoS Protection service, on June 21 to further expand their offerings. Listed professional services can be found on the Cloudbric product page in the AWS Marketplace.

By offering diverse options through the AWS Marketplace, including subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions and comprehensive Professional Services, Cloudbric continuously enhances and expands its offerings. Through ongoing collaboration with AWS, Cloudbric fosters global expansion, ensuring robust security solutions for customers.

Taejoon Jung, the CEO of Cloudbric, expressed enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to further enhance our partnership with AWS through the listing of our services on AWS Marketplace including Professional Services as well as SaaS services. This collaboration allows us to leverage AWS's cloud platform and combine it with Cloudbric's cutting-edge cloud security solutions, providing our customers with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions worldwide."