Recyclable Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Recyclable Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the recyclable packaging market research. As per TBRC’s recyclable packaging market forecast, the recyclable packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $36.14 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.7% through the forecast period.
Increasing stringent regulations for adopting recycling packaging materials is expected to propel the recyclable packaging market demand going forward. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest recyclable packaging market share. Major recyclable packaging market leaders include Amcor PLC., Tetra Laval, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corporation, Elopak AS, Emerald Packaging, PlastiPak Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Limited, WestRock Company, Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings, Inc., WestRock, DS Smith plc, DuPont de Nemours.
Recyclable Packaging Market Segments
1) By Type Of Packaging: Paper and Cardboard, Bubble Wrap, Void-fill Packing, Pouches and Envelopes
2) By Material type: Glass, Paper, Plastic, Tinplate, Wood, Aluminum, Biodegradable Plastics, Recycled Papers
3) By End Use Industry: Healthcare Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Personal Care Industry
This type of packaging are used for enclosing or protecting products for distribution, storage, sale, and use with recyclable materials such as glass, metal, card, paper, corrugated cardboard, and others. This type of packaging products help reduce carbon footprint and have numerous advantages including the conservation of raw resources, the reduction of production energy, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This type of packaging can be reused, recycled, or is biodegradable which allows for easier waste management.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
