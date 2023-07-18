Human Microbiome Market : Report Position, Recent Developments & Future Forecast Until 2023-28

Research by Global Market Studies has reported a CAGR of 19.1% for the Human Microbiome Market, expecting to expand to a value of USD 2.92 billion by 2028.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Originally Posted : https://www.globalmarketstudies.com/human-microbiome-market-trends-and-future-forecast/ A recent study by Global Market Studies has shown that the Human Microbiome Market is rapidly growing at a CAGR of 19.1% and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.92 billion by 2028.The commercialization of goods and services associated with the research and innovation of microbial populations that live inside the human body is referred to as the Human Microbiome market. The human microbiome is a sophisticated ecology of bacteria, fungi, viruses and other microbes that inhabit different areas of the body, including the mouth, skin, genital tract and gut.Digestion, immunity, metabolism and even mental health have all been linked to the human microbiome in relation to various facets of human health. As a result, it is anticipated that the market will expand dramatically during the next few years.Access a sample of report and more information about : Human Microbiome Market Research MARKET DYNAMICS◾ Drivers :Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the gut microbiome, has been related to chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) for years, causing the need for microbiome-based therapies to prevent and treat chronic diseases to grow as their prevalence rises. The human microbiome is a rich source of biomarkers that can be used to diagnose and monitor diseases. The development of microbiome-based diagnostics, such as DNA sequencing and metagenomic analysis, represents a significant opportunity for the human microbiome market.Technical advancements in DNA sequencing have made it possible for researchers to explore the human microbiome in greater detail than ever before. This has resulted in the discovery of novel microbial species and functions, as well as fresh medication research targets. Moreover, a growing number of people are becoming interested in personalized medicine, which tries to adapt medical treatments to a person’s genetic and environmental profile, including their microbiome. Microbiome-based diagnostics and therapies are becoming more and more popular as interest in personalized medicine increases.The development of microbiome-based therapeutics represents significant opportunities, especially microbiome-based drugs that target specific microbial communities or metabolic pathways in the body to treat or prevent diseases. The potential therapeutic applications of the microbiome are vast, ranging from inflammatory bowel disease to cancer.◾ Opportunities:Microbiomes play a critical role in animal health. The development of microbiome-based animal feed additives and probiotics represents a significant opportunity for the human microbiome market. These products can improve animal health and productivity while reducing the need for antibiotics.Additionally, the skin microbiome has been implicated in various skin conditions, including acne and eczema. The development of microbiome-based skincare products represents a significant opportunity for the human microbiome market.Governments, academic institutions and private businesses are investing a lot in microbiome research, which is resulting in the creation of new technology, goods and services in this market segment.◾ Restraints & Challenges:Since the field of microbiome research is relatively new, there is currently no standardization of methods or protocols for studying the microbiome. This lack of standardization can lead to inconsistencies in research findings and hinder the development of microbiome-based products and services and despite significant advances in microbiome research, our understanding of the human microbiome is still relatively limited.Studying the microbiome can be technically challenging as well, particularly when it comes to analyzing complex microbial communities. DNA sequencing technologies have enabled researchers to study the microbiome in much greater detail than ever before, but these techniques are still relatively expensive and time-consuming.Microbiome-based products and services face regulatory challenges, as they often fall under different regulatory frameworks depending on their intended use. This is also why bringing microbiome-based products and services to market can be challenging, particularly for small startups without significant resources. It can be difficult to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of microbiome-based products and services when dealing with complex microbial communities.◾ Recent Developments & Partnerships:▪ In September 2022, Seres Therapeutics Inc. completed the submission process for its BLA application to the FDA for SER-109 to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). It is an entirely new treatment modality that promises to improve the current standard of care for rCDI.▪ In September 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals received a positive vote for RBX2660 by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the FDA for its investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic study for its potential to reduce the recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) after antibiotic treatment.▪ In 2022, OptiBiotix Health Pic. signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Nahdi Medical Co. To help tackle the obesity epidemic, the company’s GoFigure and SlimBiome Medical weight management products will be available in the KSA from early 2022 through the new agreement with Nahdi.◾ Key Players:DuPont, Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, Synthetic Biologics Inc., Axial, Biotherapeutics Inc., OptiBiotix Health Pic., Nahdi Medical Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals◾ Frequently Asked Questions1) What is the projected market value of the Human Microbiome market?Ans - The Human Microbiome market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.92 billion by 2028.2) What is the estimated CAGR of the Human Microbiome market over the 2023 to 2028 forecast period?Ans - The Human Microbiome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19.1% from 2023 to 2028.3) Who are the key players in the Human Microbiome market?Ans - DuPont, Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, Synthetic Biologics Inc., Axial, Biotherapeutics Inc., OptiBiotix Health Pic., Nahdi Medical Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals◾ About Global Market StudiesGlobal Market Studies is a leading global market research and data services consultancy, providing actionable, objective, bespoke insights to business all over the world across multiple industry verticals also we are specialised in Healthcare market research reports and analysis. With a team of highly-experienced and domain-specific research and data experts focused on high-quality research, we are able to deliver to our clients high-quality market intelligence. Using cutting-edge, proprietary research tools we help our clients identify new market opportunities, apprehend risk early-on, maximize revenue sources and enter disruptive markets. Through a suite of impactful solutions developed using the knowledge of emerging markets, Global Market Studies is able to add real value to clients’ decision-making process so they may stay ahead of change and develop that much-needed competitive edge. We are a global market research company underpinned by quality analysis and unmatched experience combining our forte of swift turnarounds that suit your deadlines along with an ever-growing network of researchers and analysts.◾ Why Choose Global Market Studies?▪ Insights into Market Trends: Global Market Studies reports provide valuable insights into market trends, including market size, segmentation, growth drivers, and market dynamics. This information helps clients take strategic decisions, such as product development, market positioning, and marketing strategies.▪ Competitor Analysis: Our reports provide detailed information about competitors, including their market share, product offerings, pricing, and competitive strategies. This data can be used to inform competitive strategies and to identify opportunities for growth and expansion.▪ Industry Forecasts: Our reports provide industry forecasts, which will inform your business strategies, such as investment decisions, production planning, and workforce planning. These forecasts can help you to prepare for future trends and to take advantage of growth opportunities.▪ Access to Industry Experts: Our solutions include contributions from industry experts, including analysts, consultants, and subject matter experts. This access to expert insights can be valuable for you to understand the market.▪ Time and Cost Savings: Our team at Global Market Studies can save you time and reduce the cost of conducting market research by providing comprehensive and up-to-date information in a single report, avoiding the need for additional market research efforts.

Top Market Research & Data Services Company - Global Market Studies (GMS)