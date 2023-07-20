Smart Toys Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Toys Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart toys market size is predicted to reach $35.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.5%.

The growth in the smart toys market is due to the increase in awareness of technology-led education. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart toys market share. Major players in the smart toys market include KNEX Industries Inc., The Lego Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Robofi LLC, Primo Toys, Leapfrog Enterprises Inc., Sega Toys Co. Ltd.

Smart Toys Market Segments
• By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Other Technologies (NFC And RFID)
• By Distribution Channel: Online Market, Speciality Stores, Toy Shops
• By Type: Robots, Interactive Games, Educational Robots
• By Interfacing Device: Smartphone-Connected Toys, Tablet-Connected Toys, Console-Connected Toys, App-Connected Drones
• By End User: Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-Going, Stripling
• By Geography: The global smart toys market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart toys refer to intelligent and technologically advanced toys that have the ability to behave in accordance with predetermined patterns and can alter their behaviour in response to outside stimuli and are designed to configure and connect to the existing Internet, using a wireless network such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technology.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Smart Toys Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

