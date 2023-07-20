Single-Use Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Single-Use Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the single-use packaging market size is predicted to reach $39.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.
The growth in the single-use packaging market is due to the growing requirement for small-sized and easier-to-carry packages. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest single-use packaging market share. Major players in the single-use packaging market include Ardagh Group S.A., WINPAK Ltd., SNAPSIL Corporation, Transcontinental Inc., Sealed Air, Amcor PLC, Dart Container Corporation.
Single-Use Packaging Market Segments
• By Product: Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging
• By Material Type: Paper and Paper Board, Plastic, Glass, Other Material Types
• By End-User Industry: Food, Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other End-user Industries
• By Geography: The global single-use packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Single-use packaging refers to a packaging that is used to provide non-repetitive packaging materials for packaging different commodities and helps to reduce the cost of packaging in industries. Single-use packaging can be recycled easily and it is the packaging of commodities such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others with paper, paperboard, plastic, glass, and other materials that are disposable or recyclable.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Single-Use Packaging Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
