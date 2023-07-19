Attorney Mary Okeiyi Ekpu Brings Awareness to Establish Legal Precedent in Immigration Law: Enforcement of Form I-864
A historic legal case centered around enforcing Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support, might significantly shift immigration law.
The Constitution clearly communicates the intentions of the framers to form a more perfect Union. Laws are meant to be continually reviewed and reassessed to perfect our union”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A historic legal case centered around enforcing Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support, might significantly shift immigration law. The case, see North Carolina Middle District Court (1:19-cv-01122-CCE-LPA)and United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (No. 23-1691), originated by Mary Okeiyi Ekpu and attorney Jocelyn Davis Singletary of the Singletary Law Firm, sheds light on the complex dynamics of immigration and emphasizes the need for a fair, balanced system.
Form I-864, an Affidavit of Support under Section 213A of the INA, acts as a financial safety net for those seeking permanent residency in the U.S., with the signer promising to support the immigrant if the immigrant does not meet the federal poverty guidelines threshold.
The case concerns Anoruo Ugochinyere Asilonu, a Nigerian citizen engaged to Esther Okeiyi's daughter, Blessing, who entered the United States on a K-1 fiancé visa in 2015 and who he legally married in 2016. Asilonu is accused of concealing the existence of another family he was supporting in Nigeria and providing false and/or misleading information during his naturalization process and on his tax documents.
Attorney Ekpu’s aim is to draw attention to the loopholes within the immigration system and to champion the rights of those who sign Form I-864 when fraud or misrepresentation is present. She asserts, "[o]ur role as legal professionals is to contribute to a fair and just system for all parties involved."
Ekpu cites "clear evidence in this case that likely supports elements of fraud and misrepresentation" and calls for a review of the I-864, reform of immigration laws, and a review of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996. She believes that not allowing common law defenses to a legal contract is unconstitutional and that immigrants and those who benefit from the immigration system should be held to the same standards as US citizens.
"The Constitution clearly communicates the intentions of the framers to form a more perfect Union. Laws are meant to be continually reviewed and reassessed to perfect our union," states Ekpu.
The outcome of this case could carry significant consequences for both the justice and immigration systems, making this a crucial moment in shaping immigration law.
Throughout her career, Ekpu has shown exceptional expertise in navigating intricate and complex issues in and out of the courtroom. As an attorney, she believes in fostering a just and impartial legal system that upholds the rights of all individuals involved in the immigration process.
To contact Attorney Mary Okeiyi Ekpu, visit her LinkedIn profile.
About Mary Okeiyi Ekpu, Esq.
Mary Okeiyi Ekpu is a licensed attorney and critical care nurse. Her practice focuses on tort law, health law, medical malpractice, personal injury, immigration, civil rights, and civil litigation. With a passion for justice and fairness, Ekpu embraces groundbreaking cases, striving to create a more equitable legal landscape for all individuals navigating the complex justice and legal system.
