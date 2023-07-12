Ghosts and the Afterlife: The Highest Grossing Documentary on the Afterlife of All Time
The definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence…”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” in the few months since its release, has been a top-selling film on Vudu (a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery), iTunes, and Amazon and has been a Best-Selling DVD on Walmart.com. The film was voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at the TZIFF International Film Festival and is rated 94 out of 100 by Moviefone, 8.4 out of 10 by IMDB, 94 percent on JustWatch.com, and 5 out of 5 stars on both Movie Insider and iTunes.
“Ghosts and the Afterlife” features James Van Praagh, who brings decades of experience and insights to the film’s audience. James has a history of one hit film after another. His creative genius and his natural talent for mediumship have led him to create several hit film projects, the most renowned of which are: “Ghost Whisperer,” with Jennifer Love Hewitt, “The Dead Will Tell” with Anne Heche, Kathleen Quinlan, and Eva Longoria, and “Living with the Dead” with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen). The film also features Jay Thomas, Emmy Award-winning comedian best known for Cheers, Mr. Holland's Opus, and Dragonfly. Ghosts and the Afterlife was Jay’s last film project.
A Few Recent Reviews:
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
In addition to Mr. Van Praagh, other all-star experts in the cast are: Dr. Norm Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., Dr. Raymond Moody. M.D. (New York Times Bestselling Author of “Life After Life”), Dr. Vernon Sylvest, M.D. (pathologist), Dr. Kenneth Rose (Ph.D., Harvard University), an acclaimed expert in comparative religion, Dr. Jeffrey Rediger, M.D. (Harvard Professor and researcher into the phenomena of life-after-death experiences and spiritual healing), Psychics Eddie Conner, Justin Terry and Reverend F. Reed Brown, along with Captain Frederick "Skip" Atwater (the operations officer in charge of the top-secret military StarGate program that investigated consciousness beyond the physical mind), and many others.
Both the film’s executive producer, Garrett Sayre, and the film’s director and producer, Steve Sayre, served in various investigative capacities that prepared them for their search into the afterlife.
Steve Sayre worked as a private investigator for three years specializing in missing persons and background investigations. He also served as a U.S. Marshal on special assignment, going undercover as a CPA to investigate a multi-million-dollar firm that was embezzling millions from various clients. Subsequent to his private investigative and undercover activities, Steve completed combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and served in a top-secret capacity for both the United States Army and the United States Air Force.
Also relevant to the subject matter of “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” Steve has undergone two after-death experiences after dying twice on the operating room table. Both experiences of clinical death were due to Sayre having suffered serious injury to his heart in the military, which incidents provided him with a direct personal understanding of the afterlife phenomenon.
Steve’s brother, Garrett Sayre, the film’s executive producer, served in a top-secret capacity for Naval Intelligence and, amongst his many duties, provided anti-terrorist reports to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Between the two of them, they spent 12 years researching the topic to present all the most salient and supportive research regarding the afterlife from both a historical and a scientific perspective, making the film the first truly scientific investigation into ghosts and life after death.
The program is narrated by Kelsey Bohlen, who actually experienced a full-form apparition on tape while serving as the film’s on-camera narrator.
You can learn more by going to the film's website at www.GhostsAndTheAfterlife.com
Vision Films is the exclusive distributor for “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”
