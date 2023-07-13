Wytrwal Industries to Participate in the Future of Air and Space Conference
The Veteran-owned defense contractor and consulting firm will meet with private equity investors and executives focused on Air, Defense, Space, and TechnologyGRIFFISS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (RME), ROME, NY, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC, (“Wytrwal”) a leading international consulting firm and government contractor focused on finance, economics, and analytics in the global emerging markets is pleased to announce its participation in the third annual Future of Air and Space Conference sponsored by the Upstate Capital Association of New York during 12-14 July 2023.
The Conference will be held in the Innovare Advancement Center, part of the Griffiss Institute and the Air Force Research Laboratory (“AFRL”), on the flight line of the former Griffiss Air Force Base in New York’s stunning Mohawk River Valley, at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, right next door to the new silicon-carbide semiconductor chip manufacturing fab of Wolfspeed.
“This will be our 5th major defense investment conference this year. It is a great venture capital event for our firm to meet with institutional investors, and the key decision makers in high technology firms, aerospace and defense companies,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”) and a former emerging markets investment banker, and the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal.
Wytrwal will meet with corporate executives and technology experts to highlight its services and expertise in the global emerging markets, as well as its ability to provide strategic advice to clients during a period of market volatility and global instability generated by 9.5 year-long war between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in Sudan, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Syria, and other Asian nations, including skirmishes between Chinese and Indian forces in the austere environment of the disputed Himalayas.
“The turmoil in global financial markets and banking challenges on Wall Street generated by rising interest rates and high inflation, the potential nationalization of privately-owned corporate lithium assets in Chile, a trade war with China, and volatility in the energy and commodity markets provide multiple opportunities for the firm to advise and assist its global clientele here on the grounds at the former Griffiss Air Force base, where many of the nation’s B-52 bombers were based,” Luzine added.
Wytrwal served as an expert consultant, a sub-contractor, at SOCOM Headquarters on MacDill Air Force Base to assist Special Operations Forces in their understanding of the People’s Republic of China (“China”) and the surrounding frontiers of emerging market nations.
Wytrwal Industries is excited to participate in the Future of Air and Space Conference and looks forward to connecting with other private equity and venture capital investors, industry professionals, and tech firms, and sharing its expertise and insights on the global emerging markets.
About Upstate Capital Association of New York
Upstate Capital is a robust membership network for private equity investors, M&A professionals, venture capital investors, CEOs and business owners, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem support professionals. Our mission is to increase access to capital for companies and deal flow for investors across New York.
The Upstate Capital Association of New York, founded in 2003, is a 501c6 membership association built by venture capital and private equity investors and professionals. The organization supports entrepreneurship education and advancement through the NYBPC, the CEO Peer Group, and other programs through its educational 501c3, the Capital Foundation of NY, founded in 2018.
For more information on Upstate Capital Association, visit https://upstatecapital.org/about/
About Griffiss Institute
The Griffiss Institute cultivates talent and technology that tackles the world’s biggest challenges. It does so alongside the United States Department of Defense’s Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate (AFRL/RI) and an international network of academic, government, and industry partners. Founded in 2002 in the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate New York, Griffiss Institute has origins as an incubator of ideas. With technology transfer at its core, it forges connections and pathways that enable real-life solutions to make their way from the lab bench to commercial uses. Griffiss Institute continues to elevate and develop the next generation of STEM students, professionals, and technologies that enhance our national security.
For more information on the Griffiss Institute, visit https://www.griffissinstitute.org/
About Innovare Advancement Center
The Innovare Advancement Center is a world-class research and collaboration destination with resources rivaling top-tier laboratories. The Center is the focal point of a growing Innovare family that enables discoveries in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, quantum, and unmanned aerial systems – interconnected physically and to a vast network of knowledge and expertise. Home to 40,000 square feet of high-tech and high-speed communications-enabled working spaces, the Innovare Advancement Center also boasts an auditorium with a capacity for over 150 people and an access point to the NY UAS Test Site – a 50-mile drone corridor for advanced unmanned aircraft operations.
For more information on the Innovare Advancement Center, visit www.innovare.org
About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC
Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a HUBzone based, small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and high technology firms. The Wytrwal name has roots in New York’s Mohawk Valley that date back to the late 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, defense, consumer goods, textiles, and banking.
