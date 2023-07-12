Ctube Attended in 25th China CBD Fair, Leading the Trend of Custom Electrical Conduit
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 8, the largest exhibition in the home construction and decoration industry, 2023 25th China(Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair, CBD, opened at Canton Fair Complex. With the theme of "Build the Ideal Homes and Serve the New Patterns", this year's CBD uses the new pavilion of the fourth phase of the Canton Fair for the first time, covers five thematic areas – Customization, Systematic, Smart Home, Design, and Material, all decided according to the development demands of the industry and the characteristics of all categories. In the meanwhile, a brand-new bath and sanitary ware expo was held. The exhibition area is 400,000 square meters, with nearly 2,000 exhibitors and more than 200,000 visitors, almost all top brands of the subdivided categories of building decoration joined the event, and the exhibition lasts until July 11.
Ctube, a high-tech enterprise specializing in electrical conduit, has participated in CBD fair for 10 consecutive years, bringing new and innovative technologies and products every time. "We are thrilled and honored to participate in this year's CBD fair, which provides an excellent platform for us to share our latest technological breakthroughs and product updates for the electrical piping field, as well as to listen to the experiences and ideas of professionals from different regions, grasp the latest industry trends and information to achieve common progress." Ctube's CEO, Mr.Yu said.
At the fair, Ctube showcased various series of competitive products, including UL Standard Series, CSA Series, Low Smoke Halogen Free Series, Australian Standard and Solar series of Conduits and Fittings, which have passed UL, CSA, AS/NZS, CE, IEC and other certifications and tests, selling well in Europe, America, Australia and Asian countries. The conduit products are suitable for a variety of large-scale engineering projects and home decorations, such as the projects we have cooperated with - the world's largest photovoltaic project ASB 2.6G photovoltaic project in Saudi Arabia, PV2 photovoltaic project in ABU Dhabi, as well as the Melbourne Tunnel project, the United States CHPE power project, etc., which has been affirmed and supported by many large enterprises and governments. Ctube's highly specialized and innovative electrical conduit series products have attracted many visitors’ attention, who showed great interest in Ctube brand and recognized Ctube's outstanding performance in technological innovation and quality control.
Ctube has always adhered to the brand strategy of innovation-driven development, committed to innovation, research and development of green products, providing safe and innovative electrical solutions for global fine decorations, airports, schools, tunnels, hospitals, outdoor photovoltaic, wind power plants and other applications, providing customized green products and services for global customers, and contributing to the sustainable development of the electrical piping industry.
The exhibition was successful and rewarding. Ctube hopes more people will pay attention to the innovative development of electrical conduit system, and get to learn more about Ctube, to provide safer and more reliable protection solutions for electrical installations.
Guangdong Ctube Industry Co., Ltd
+86 139 2573 3207
ctube@c-tube.net
