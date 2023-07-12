MRIGlobal and ForgeFX Simulations Partner to Advance CBRN Special Operations Simulator

JPEO-CBRND Selects MRIGlobal and ForgeFX Simulations to bring latest advances in simulation-based training to its NBCRV technology and deployment strategies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) has selected MRIGlobal and ForgeFX Simulations to bring the latest advances in simulation-based training programs to its Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) technology and deployment strategies. As the military continues to modernize and upgrade its hardware and software capabilities, its training must keep pace to ensure warfighters remain at the top of their game. The newest installment to these programs will update the JPEO-CBRND’s Tele Operations Simulator for the modern UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) used by the military today.

First produced in 2020, the Tele-Op Simulator is among a series of simulation-based training and visualization products that MRIGlobal and ForgeFX Simulations have collaborated on for the US Government. The original simulator includes a virtual Polaris MRZR equipped as an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Mounted with previous prototype Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) detection equipment and activated with onboard controls, the UGV is piloted via a customized version of the ATAK (Android Team Awareness Kit) application. Using a module that recreates the ATAK interface, the simulator allows trainees to activate and remotely drive the virtual UGV across several square kilometers of virtual terrain, exactly as they would in the field.

The updated Tele-Op Simulator will feature the next generation of the virtual ATAK interface, enabling the deployment and operation of Teledyne FLIR’s SkyRaider R80D UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems). A simulated UAS Tool plug-in will allow users to learn how to pilot the UAS and position it correctly within contaminated aerosol clouds to collect samples and deliver them to a remote lab for analysis. Wind direction and lighting conditions will be varied in the testing modes in which users will be graded on their performance.

The Teledyne FLIR SkyRaider UAS is designed for CBRN response missions and used for a wide range of applications, including aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, and environmental monitoring. The SkyRaider UAS can be configured to carry a wide variety of sensors, including infrared thermal imaging technology, a spectrometer that can identify a wide range of hazardous chemicals, and LIDAR, which can be used to detect and quantify airborne particulates. Used collectively and with the proper training, these sensors provide operators with a higher level of situational awareness and the ability to make a comprehensive assessment of the situation they’re responding to—an invaluable tool to have during mission-critical operations.

The Stryker NBCRV, equipped with the Sensor Suite Upgrade and accompanied by the UAS capabilities, constitutes an agile and powerful reconnaissance unit, requiring warfighters to possess an intimate knowledge of several interdependent systems. The JPEO-CBRND’s continued partnership with MRIGlobal and ForgeFX Simulations ensures its military personnel are given the highest level of training and knowledge retention possible to master these skills in a safe and controlled environment, minimizing the risk of accidents that can occur in real-world training scenarios and conserving valuable resources.

About MRIGlobal MRIGlobal addresses some of the world's greatest threats and challenges. Founded in 1944 as an independent, non-profit organization, MRIGlobal performs contract research for government, industry, and academia. Their customized solutions in national security and defense and health include research and development capabilities in clinical research support, infectious disease, and biological threat agent detection, global biological engagement, in vitro diagnostics, and laboratory management and operations. MRIGlobal is one of two partners in the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, which manages and operates the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado, for the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit: https://www.mriglobal.org/

About ForgeFX Simulations ForgeFX is a training simulation software development company. Founded in 2002, ForgeFX develops high-quality custom interactive 3D simulation and visualization software products for clients across a wide array of industries. Leveraging high-fidelity 3D graphics and game engine development tools, ForgeFX provides virtual and augmented reality application development services for clients who are looking to distribute interactive simulation-based training solutions. Their training products—employed by industries including national defense, healthcare, pharmaceutical, insurance, mining, construction, and transportation—produce measurable improvements in trainee engagement and knowledge retention. For more information, visit: https://forgefx.com/

About JPEO-CBRND
The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) mission is to provide an integrated layered chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense capabilities to the Joint Force across combined Joint All-Domain Operations. JPEO-CBRND’s goal is to enable the Joint Force to fight and win unencumbered by a CBRN environment. To learn more about JPEO-CBRND, visit: https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/, or follow JPEO-CBRND on social media @JPEOCBRND.

Greg Meyers
ForgeFX Simulations
+1 415-788-5725
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

MRIGlobal and ForgeFX Simulations Partner to Advance CBRN Special Operations Simulator

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Greg Meyers
ForgeFX Simulations
+1 415-788-5725
Company/Organization
ForgeFX Simulations
1160 Battery Street, Suite 100
San Francisco, California, 94111
United States
+1 415-788-5725
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Greg Meyers is the CEO and Co-Founder of ForgeFX, a custom 3D training simulation software development company based in San Francisco, California. ForgeFX creates realistic interactive 3D simulations that give target audiences the ability to learn effectively while reducing physical and financial risks. ForgeFX is a leader in the development of 3D training simulation software for many industries including aerospace, defense, heavy equipment, education, and healthcare. Greg has been developing software for more than 25 years, working on everything from video games, to 3D training simulators, to custom internet applications. Greg got his professional start developing console and PC-based video games like Broderbund's ‘The Last Express’ and Sega's ‘Football Pro’ and ‘Virtua Fighter’ game series. From Programmer, to Technical Lead, to Director of Technology, to President, Greg has excelled at a number of top digital media companies including Sega of America, Red Sky Interactive, Presage Software, Human Code, Sapient, and ForgeFX.

Greg Meyers

More From This Author
MRIGlobal and ForgeFX Simulations Partner to Advance CBRN Special Operations Simulator
ForgeFX Simulations & MRIGlobal Develop an Augmented Reality CBRN Detection Device Training Simulator for US Military
ForgeFX and MRIGlobal Deliver Augmented Reality CBRN Device Training Simulators to JPL CBRN SOF
View All Stories From This Author