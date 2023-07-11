Statement from NC Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on CNBC Ranking, North Carolina Named America’s Top State for Business, Two Consecutive Years:
Raleigh, N.C.
North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders issued a statement today, following CNBC’s announcement naming North Carolina “America’s Top State for Business” for the second year in a row:
On behalf of the North Carolina Department of Commerce, thank you to all our economic and workforce development partners, and to every member of our world-class workforce for another record-breaking year for economic development. I’m proud to see the great state of North Carolina named ‘America’s Top State for Business’ for the second consecutive year, recognized by CNBC for our world-class workforce and booming economy. Last year’s performance includes the creation of nearly 29,000 new jobs and $19.3 billion in investments – the result of statewide collaboration, partnership, and hard work by our economic development community, including but not limited to the following (in alphabetical order):
Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina & Executive Board of Directors
Local and Regional Economic Development Alliances and Partnerships
- MyFutureNC
- NCWorks Commission and Career Centers
- North Carolina Association of Workforce Development Boards
- North Carolina Business Committee for Education
- North Carolina Community College System
- North Carolina Chamber and Member Chambers of Commerce
- North Carolina Department of Administration
- North Carolina Department of Adult Correction
- North Carolina Department of Commerce
- North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality
- North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services
- North Carolina Department of Information Technology
- North Carolina Department of Military & Veteran’s Affairs
- North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources
- North Carolina Department of Public Safety
- North Carolina Department of Revenue
- North Carolina Department of Transportation
- North Carolina Economic Development Association and Board of Directors
- North Carolina General Assembly
- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities
- North Carolina Regional Councils of Governments
- North Carolina Regional Film Commissions
- North Carolina’s 20 Local Workforce Development Boards
- North Carolina’s 100 Counties
- North Carolina’s 552 Municipalities
- Office of the Governor
- The University of North Carolina System
See CNBC’s complete state rankings here: The Full Rankings.
Watch Governor Cooper's interview here: America's Top State for Business 2023 is North Carolina.