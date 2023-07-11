Statement from NC Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on CNBC Ranking, North Carolina Named America’s Top State for Business, Two Consecutive Years:

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders issued a statement today, following CNBC’s announcement naming North Carolina “America’s Top State for Business” for the second year in a row:

On behalf of the North Carolina Department of Commerce, thank you to all our economic and workforce development partners, and to every member of our world-class workforce for another record-breaking year for economic development. I’m proud to see the great state of North Carolina named ‘America’s Top State for Business’ for the second consecutive year, recognized by CNBC for our world-class workforce and booming economy. Last year’s performance includes the creation of nearly 29,000 new jobs and $19.3 billion in investments – the result of statewide collaboration, partnership, and hard work by our economic development community, including but not limited to the following (in alphabetical order):

Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina & Executive Board of Directors

Local and Regional Economic Development Alliances and Partnerships

Local and Regional Economic Development Alliances and Partnerships MyFutureNC

NCWorks Commission and Career Centers

North Carolina Association of Workforce Development Boards

North Carolina Business Committee for Education

North Carolina Community College System

North Carolina Chamber and Member Chambers of Commerce

North Carolina Department of Administration

North Carolina Department of Adult Correction

North Carolina Department of Commerce

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services

North Carolina Department of Information Technology

North Carolina Department of Military & Veteran’s Affairs

North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources

North Carolina Department of Public Safety

North Carolina Department of Revenue

North Carolina Department of Transportation

North Carolina Economic Development Association and Board of Directors

North Carolina General Assembly

North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities

North Carolina Regional Councils of Governments

North Carolina Regional Film Commissions

North Carolina’s 20 Local Workforce Development Boards

North Carolina’s 100 Counties

North Carolina’s 552 Municipalities

Office of the Governor

The University of North Carolina System



See CNBC’s complete state rankings here: The Full Rankings.

Watch Governor Cooper's interview here: America's Top State for Business 2023 is North Carolina.

