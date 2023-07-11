ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 12

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel , July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or “the Company”) announced Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Emerging Growth Conference at 10:15 am EDT on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.



About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.:

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the U.S., Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions.