Bart Baggett Introduces The World’s Most Interesting People

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bart Baggett, author, comedian, and entrepreneur, is dropping his new podcast “The Bart Show”, where he will present listeners with an inside look into the minds of the world’s most interesting people.

On “The Bart Show”, guests will be engaged in witty conversations about serious, important topics presented in a “tasty pudding of comedic style”, according to a statement from Baggett. Episodes will be released on a weekly basis beginning on Independence Day, July 4, 2023.

Guests of Baggett’s podcast include celebrities, rockstars and comedians, as well as influencers, change makers, politicians, and fascinating but otherwise ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Some notable guests you can look forward to meeting on season one are comedian Rosie Tran, founder of Atari and father of the video game Nolan Bushnell, documentarian Dr. Rainer Zitelmann, and author and manager of The Atlas Society, Richard Salsman. Season 1 also features several headlining speakers and comedians from an annual conference called Freedom Fest. This unique event brings together people from all political viewpoints who love freedom and hate corruption. This pool of fascinating and often “non-mainstream’ thinkers who each have a unique expression and mission relating to their own version of financial, social, creative and intellectual liberty. As season one progresses, Baggett brings his co-host, Steph Stuer, Founder of Mental Fitness Mastery to explore the deeper conversations of personal development, PRISM Life Design, gaining personal freedom by overcoming limiting beliefs and reviewing best selling self-improvement books.

“I have the gift of having deep conversations the rest of the world doesn’t usually get to have. I have access to people that other people will never get to sit down and talk to. And I think that's really compelling,” said Baggett in a statement. “It’s really a gift to my fanbase to be able to sit with me and my rockstar friends and have conversations about love, life, money, and things that matter in a very uncensored and unfiltered way.”

Bart Baggett is best known for being the world’s top forensic handwriting expert. He both solves crimes and analyzes people with a level of critical thinking few in his field have mastered. His professional background in forensic document examination and navigating the legal system as a highly paid expert witness has turned him into an ethical beacon of truth and “crusader for justice” in courtrooms nationwide. His personal interest in people, psychology and the self-improvement genre has motivated him to write a number of best selling books ( The Magic Question and Success Secrets of the Rich, and Happy) to help readers find their own emotional freedom. As a comedian, Baggett is a regular on stand-up comedy stages and even opened for John Cleese and Camilla Cleese at the 2022 FreedomFest Punching Up Comedy Festival. As part of his book marketing tours, he has appeared as a celebrity guest on 1500 radio and TV shows including Good Morning America, Larry King Live, and Howard Stern.





The Bart Show is a weekly podcast that brings you the world’s most interesting people. Hosted by author and world-famous handwriting expert Bart Baggett, each week he takes a look into the minds of some of the funniest, brightest, and even the strangest people you would never meet on your own.

If words like honesty, playfulness, success, authenticity, fun, and freedom resonate with you… The Bart Show will quickly become your favorite podcast. It’s a comedy show infused with personal development and psychology.



