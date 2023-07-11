HOPE worldwide Lawes Road Clinic in Papua New Guinea Recognized by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -

ATLANTA, GA (June 27, 2023) - HOPE worldwide, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to providing sustainable, high-impact, community-based services, including critical healthcare services, disaster relief, and education, to underserved communities globally, is proud to announce the recognition received by the Lawes Road Clinic in Papua New Guinea during a recent visit by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. This visit highlighted the impactful work carried out by HOPE worldwide global network member, HOPE worldwide Papua New Guinea (PNG), in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the U.S. government’s largest effort to combat HIV.

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Secretary Blinken had the opportunity to tour HOPE worldwide PNG’s Lawes Road Clinic, which is led by HOPE worldwide PNG Country Director Priscilla Sine Mal, and witness firsthand the incredible efforts undertaken by the dedicated team. The clinic's commitment to improving the lives of the local community in various areas, including HIV prevention and treatment, and treatment for victims of violence against women, deeply impressed Secretary Blinken.

In his remarks, Secretary Blinken expressed his admiration for the clinic's work, stating, "This was a real privilege to be here at the Lawes Road Clinic where quite literally our partners are saving lives, changing lives, every single day." The visit showcased the significant impact of HOPE worldwide Papua New Guinea’s clinic on the region, highlighting its vital role in providing essential healthcare services to those most in need and who often have the most difficult time getting treatment, in part due to the social stigma often associated with their conditions.

The Lawes Road Clinic operates under the auspices of the Presidential Emergency Plan For HIV/AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), funded through USAID and implemented in collaboration with FHI 360 and HOPE worldwide. The clinic has been instrumental in providing critical care, support, and testing for HIV/AIDS patients in Papua New Guinea, contributing to the nationwide efforts to combat the disease. This year, PEPFAR celebrates its 20th anniversary, and its 17th year of implementation in Papua New Guinea.

HOPE worldwide is honored by the recognition bestowed upon HOPE worldwide Papua New Guinea and the Lawes Road Clinic by Secretary Blinken and remains committed to its mission of transforming communities and improving lives through local, volunteer-based initiatives. With the continuous support of partners like USAID and the unwavering dedication of its teams on the ground, HOPE worldwide and its global network of members like HOPE worldwide PNG strive to create a healthier, more resilient future for all.

About The Lawes Road Clinic in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

About HOPE worldwide

HOPE worldwide is an international charity that partners with our neighbors in need, equips volunteers, responds to disasters and strengthens communities to inspire greater hope in our world. Today HOPE worldwide serves more than 1.5 million people annually on every inhabited continent. For over 30 years, motivated by God’s love, HOPE worldwide continues to be an organization dedicated to serving, teaching, healing and loving communities made vulnerable due to poverty, disease or disasters. Together everyone can inspire greater hope in the world. Learn more at HOPEww.org

