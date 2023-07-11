CONTACT: Melanie Mowry Etters

Pelaez Brings Pleasure to Shopping

By Janeil Jackson

Gathering up to six shopping carts at a time and greeting customers with a smile is what you will find Daniel Pelaez doing when you visit the Publix Supermarket in Miami.

After more than a year of working with Professional Coaching Advocates to find employment, Pelaez, 24, was able to get a job working with Publix. He works part-time as a Front Service Clerk and has been with the company for almost three years.

“We worked hard to find Daniel a job,” said Betty Quinn, Pelaez’s job coach. “Now everybody is looking for employees, but at the time nobody was hiring. After a year of searching, we were able to find him a job with Publix.”

Pelaez’s job duties include bagging and helping customers load groceries into their car and gathering carts in the parking lot. He enjoys his job at Publix and has come out of his shell.

“Well, Daniel is kind of shy, so he just wanted to stay outside rounding up carts all shift. He wasn’t as comfortable greeting the customers,” said Quinn. “Over time he was able to make the adjustments and now he is really doing great and thriving.”

Along with more independence, one motivating factor for Pelaez to start working was the opportunity to make and spend his own money.

“I wanted to be more independent, and I like money,” said Pelaez.Â “I like to buy things like fishing shirts.”

Publix Manager Samantha Eva says Pelaez has really grown in his role and become a valuable member of the team.

“Daniel has been a great team member,” said Eva. “His work ethic is good, and he really helps the customers meet their needs.”

When not at work, Pelaez enjoys going fishing with his family on their boat explained Pelaez’s mother, Geisa Perez.

“We go out on the water and do a lot of fishing,” said Perez. “We have a boat, so we are able to take him out to fish a lot.”

“I am so happy Daniel is working at Publix,” Perez said. “He is more responsible, and his social skills are growing. He loves his job and is always excited to go to work.”