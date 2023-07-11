Lagree Fitness to Ignite IDEA 2023 with Unique High-Intensity, Low-Impact Workouts
We're thrilled to bring the Lagree Method to IDEA 2023!”CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lagree Fitness, the industry's trailblazer of high-intensity, low-impact workouts, is excited to announce its participation in the esteemed IDEA 2023, the world's leading fitness conference. The company will be situated front and center at Booth #800 throughout the show. Harnessing muscular strength and endurance with their revolutionary approach, Lagree Fitness is poised to set IDEA 2023 ablaze.
Created by Sebastien Lagree, the groundbreaking Lagree Method can only be truly performed on the brand's uniquely designed equipment. The method uses variable spring resistance to keep joints safe while maintaining an elevated heart rate. This technique, performed on machines such as the Micro, Mini, Mini Pro, Mega, and the Evo series, allows for an impactful workout without the traditional strain on joints.
"We're thrilled to bring the Lagree Method to IDEA 2023," said Sebastien Lagree, founder of Lagree Fitness, who will also be available for interviews at the event. "Our workouts offer an unparalleled experience that prioritizes safety without compromising intensity. It's not just about building muscle; it's about building a healthier, stronger future for our clients."
Lagree Fitness holds over 150 patents, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation. Unlike comparable workouts, the Lagree Method emphasizes low-impact movements to preserve joint health.
The company is also known for its exciting Micro Events, which serve as a powerful marketing tool that both promotes the Micro machines and expands the brand's visibility. Importantly, Lagree Fitness is not a franchise. Each studio, while licensing the machines and method, boasts its own unique identity and name. This reinforces the brand's emphasis on individuality, creativity, and the pursuit of a personalized fitness journey.
As Lagree Fitness takes on IDEA 2023, it stands firm against copycats, reasserting its unique and unparalleled position within the fitness industry. "There is only one Lagree Fitness," Sebastien Lagree added. "We're looking forward to showcasing what makes us truly stand out at IDEA 2023."
About Lagree Fitness: Lagree Fitness is a high-intensity, low-impact workout designed for muscular strength and endurance. Using variable spring resistance and movements performed slowly, the brand's workouts keep the heart rate up and the joints safe. Lagree Fitness designs and creates all the machines used for these workouts, holding over 150 patents. For more information, visit www.lagreefitness.com.
About IDEA: The IDEA World Convention is the premier conference that features the freshest, most diverse educational programming from world-renowned presenters. It has been the top choice for personal trainers, group fitness instructors, owners and managers, mind-body professionals and nutrition professionals for nearly four decades.
#
