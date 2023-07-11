Brian Skoloff, Jennifer London to lead Newsroom Public Relations’ expanded Broadcast News efforts
This kind of team is unparalleled, especially in legal PR, which is our specialty.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsroom PR, a U.S. firm specializing in getting great press for legal pros and other professionals, has unveiled an unrivaled team for securing broadcast news placements.
— Newsroom PR CEO Howard Breuer
Newsroom has added Jennifer London, a multi-award winning broadcast journalist with an extensive background covering legal cases for NBC, MSNBC, CBS, CNN and other top outlets. She joins Media Relations Director Brian Skoloff, formerly Deputy News Director for Video at the Associated Press, where he oversaw a team of video journalists and producers and managed coverage of the biggest stories in the country while maintaining relationships with top networks and affiliates.
“This kind of team is unparalleled, especially in legal PR, which is our specialty,” said Newsroom PR CEO Howard Breuer, also a longtime news journalist, who befriended Skoloff and London nearly two decades earlier during the Scott Peterson trial.
“Newsroom PR has always been a collaborative of veteran journalists generating unrivaled press, especially for legal experts, but it wasn’t until recently that we became capable of taking legal commentators as far as they might want to go,” Breuer added.
As a veteran broadcast journalist, London reported on and produced stories on the President, the Pope, politics, and most importantly people – from newsmakers to those living between the headlines. Her stories have been recognized with multiple Emmy Awards, an Alfred I. duPont Columbia Award, a Golden Mike Award, an LA Press Club Award and a Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism.
Also playing key roles on the Broadcast Team are:
- Tilly Friedlander, who helms Newsroom’s Bay Area operation and books many client appearances. Friedlander, who studied Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, understands the mindset of television producers and the stories they are looking to book; and,
- Vanessa Perez, who majored in Communication Studies at UCLA, helps with operations and PR, which includes booking clients in Spanish media.
Howard Breuer
Newsroom PR
+1 213-422-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube