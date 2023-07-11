Governor Abbott Announces Marble Falls Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

July 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Marble Falls will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, July 18.



“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Marble Falls, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."



TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join virtually to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.



Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Marble Falls workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Marble Falls will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.



Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend.



Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Marble Falls

Tuesday, July 18 at 5:00 PM

Marble Falls City Hall Council Chambers

800 Third Street

Marble Falls, TX 78654



For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1310866783147631/



Questions may be directed to: Melynda Stiles, City of Marble Falls, mstiles@marblefallstx.gov, 830-798-7050



Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

