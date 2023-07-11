Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Beaumont

July 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Beaumont, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.



“I congratulate the City of Beaumont on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 170 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Beaumont market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”



“This esteemed designation as a Film Friendly Texas Community is a testament to the remarkable potential that Beaumont holds for the media industry and local growth,” said Representative Christian Manuel. “Thank you to the Texas Film Commission and those involved in this process. Your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have resulted in a resounding success. This exciting development opens up new opportunities for Beaumont to showcase its unparalleled charm within Jefferson County.”



“Being designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community is so important to the City of Beaumont,” said Mayor Roy West. “It allows Beaumont to be showcased around the world and provides economic opportunity for the local filming community. As the Mayor of Beaumont, I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity.”



The City of Beaumont joins more than 170 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022.



To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview



For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline

