Through Different Eyes: A Cultural Exchange Feast with Award-Winning Illustrator Jessy Liu

Award-winning illustrator Jessy Liu discusses her artistic process, shapes and colors to convey emotions and ideas in her artwork "Dad and Son" in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessy Liu is a Chinese-born award-winning illustrator, animator, and graphic designer currently active in New York. She is the 1st place winner of the 2022 SPD-U student competition and the young ones 2022 shortlist. From a young age, she has been captivated by the world of colors, which ignited her passion for painting. During her studies in New York, she frequently visited museums and discovered the color works of masters such as Paul Klee, Joan Miró, and Marc Chagall, which embodied the balance between fantasy, madness, and order that she sought. Inspired by this, she began to pay attention to the texture of hand-drawn creations, particularly the warmth conveyed through acrylic painting, which adds both beauty and experimentation to her art.

Her artwork "Dad and Son" was exhibited in New York from June 16th to 18th, 2023, sponsored by 1M Creative and Ling Yue Art. The exhibition, titled "Through Different Eyes," brought together nine Asian artists to showcase their unique perspectives and ideas to the audience, aiming to create a cultural exchange feast in the United States. As an Assistant Art Director, Jessy Liu stated that the exchange and collision of creative inspiration among the artists were the most passionate aspects of the entire exhibition. "My acrylic paintings depict my experiences and the world of childhood, but to some viewers, they reflect a rebellious mirror of the real world. This juxtaposition of differences and connections adds the final touch to my works." She emphasized at the end of the exhibition that painting is a form of therapy for artists, and their artworks embody the tangible results of healing.

When asked about the process of creating "Dad and Son," Jessy shared that in addition to using paintbrushes, she also employed tape. "Shapes are crucial for colors because they determine the proportions and character of colors within the composition." For example, when depicting the fox's head, she would outline a triangular shape using appropriate tape and cardboard, then fill it with different shades of red. The triangle for the Dad Fox's head would have a blunter angle, and the tip would be relatively softer, while the triangle for the Son Fox would have a noticeably sharper angle. This distinction is because the Dad Fox plays a more composed and mischievous role, whereas the Son Fox aims to stand out boldly. "By piecing together these detailed elements, block by block, the overall color composition of the entire artwork is formed, and colors serve as the means for conveying emotions and ideas."

Someone once asked Jessy why she chose to portray foxes as characters in her artwork instead of humans since her creations are related to personal experiences. Jessy explained, "Firstly, foxes, in my perception, possess a cute and intelligent character. While they might not be seen as positive figures in the eyes of many, this is precisely the aspect I want to 'save' about them. The movie 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' directed by Wes Anderson also explores a similar concept, where the positive or negative portrayal of animals is artificially added by humans rather than being inherent. Additionally, although my creations are connected to my personal experiences, I don't want the viewers to delve too deeply into the artist's image when observing the artwork. Therefore, I decided to forgo using humans as main characters, which also adds a touch of childlike fun and humor to my creations."