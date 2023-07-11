Boil Water Notice Issued for Camp Ker-Anna - Cabin

Camp Ker-Anna in Cumberland is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water system. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.

Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency

Camp Ker-Anna - Cabin collected a sample in the water system on July 7, 2023 that had total coliform and E. coli present, which required repeat and well samples to be collected within 24 hours. As the laboratory was closed over the weekend, the water system had until Monday, July 10, 2023 to collect these samples. Repeat samples were collected on July 10, 2023. Two (2) out of three (3) repeat samples were total coliform present and E. coli present. The well sample was also total coliform present and E. coli present. A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact David Lamourex at 401-767-6385.