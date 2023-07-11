Wildlife Commission Releases More Information on Green Swamp Game Land Prescribed Fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (July 11, 2023) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is releasing more details about the prescribed burn that took place on Tuesday, June 13 at the Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County.

On Tuesday, the Commission requested a permit from the N.C. Forest Service to conduct a prescribed burn, an intentional burning of vegetation conducted under strict and specific circumstances.

Commission staff conducted a prescribed fire on approximately 400 acres of Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County. They continued to monitor the burn site and conducted mop-up operations.

Mop-up operations involved putting out the smoldering fuels, especially those near the burn unit boundaries.

On Wednesday, June 14, the Commission observed a smoke column, conducted strategic firing operations to help secure the fire and continued monitoring the burn site and conducting mop-up operations.

Thursday morning, Commission staff discovered some of the burn site still burning. This was due to complex terrain within the swamp and difficulty accessing heavily forested and overgrown areas. That's when Commission staff called the N.C. Forest Service to assist with supplemental equipment.

By Friday afternoon, the fire had burned about 2,500 acres, with significant smoke in Brunswick and New Hanover counties. The NCFS said at the time there were no injuries and no structures threatened.

“The N.C. Forest Service is mobilizing its Red Incident Management Team to take command of the Pulp Road Fire. Currently, operational resources working this fire include multiple engine and tractor plow strike teams as well as aircraft providing aerial support,” a NCFS announcement from Friday stated.