Governor Ivey Announces More Local Road Projects, Rebuild Alabama Continues to Deliver Tangible Results

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“I’m proud to announce Rebuild Alabama’s next round of funding for 2023. Alabama is tackling the issue of critical transportation infrastructure needs with determination and an answer to the problem at hand – that solution is Rebuild Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “The projects we are announcing today will continue to provide substantial progress all across our state.”

This round of funding saw 11 projects selected. Of those awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed a total of over $1.6 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

This is the second round of funding this year in the Rebuild Alabama Annual Grant Program. The first round saw $5.1 million total awarded to 21 projects across the state. With this round of awarded state funding, more than $137 million in state transportation funding has been awarded through the local grant programs created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For additional information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

The list of projects can be viewed here.

