Rootstack empowers your projects with these outsourcing models

Introduction

With over 12 years of industry experience, Rootstack has established itself as a trusted provider of custom software development services. Our expertise in advising and assisting global companies in their digital transformation and innovation processes has helped them tackle their business challenges effectively. Operating across various countries and industries, we have gained valuable insights and experience to address diverse project requirements and deliver successful outcomes.

In today's business landscape, IT outsourcing services have emerged as a crucial strategy for the success of software projects. They offer access to specialized talent in innovative technologies, resulting in greater flexibility and efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle. Outsourcing also allows for cost reduction by leveraging temporary staff.

Rootstack stands out as a reliable software development partner, offering outsourcing services to companies in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our support teams have enabled these companies to focus on their core business activities while entrusting their software projects to us. Additionally, our office in Austin, Texas, further strengthens our presence and allows us to serve our clients effectively in North America.

Our differentiating factor lies in our client-centric approach, where we thoroughly understand the unique needs of each organization we work with. This enables us to provide tailored solutions in the most efficient manner possible.

We are so focused on giving the best to our clients, that we organize our annual event for next September 23rd, 2023, in Panama, where we will have the presence of our partners: Red Hat, Microsoft, Acquia, UiPath, and Validated ID.

At this event, everyone will be able to discover the latest trends and advances in the world of technology, hand in hand with recognized industry leaders, who will share their experience and knowledge in a series of talks and information panels.

Do you want to know the most innovative solutions in the cloud? Red Hat and Microsoft will give you an in-depth look at how to get the most out of cloud technologies and accelerate your digital transformation.

If you are interested in web development and content management, Acquia will show you the best practices and the most efficient tools to create impactful digital experiences.

UiPath will talk to us about issues associated with robotic process automation and how this technology drives efficiency and productivity in companies.

In addition, Validated ID will share its experience in the field of digital identification and security, showing how to protect your data and guarantee the integrity of your online transactions through digital signatures.

Outsourcing models offered by Rootstack

IT staff augmentation

The IT Staff Augmentation service provides an ideal solution for overcoming the challenge of finding qualified personnel within your company. We understand that sourcing and hiring skilled software engineers and developers can be time-consuming. By partnering with a staffing provider like Rootstack, you can quickly access the best professionals while making a reasonable investment. It is crucial to evaluate the partner's work culture, emphasizing communication, commitment, and loyalty, as these factors contribute to a productive partnership.

Advantages

Accelerated project timelines

Adding highly trained professionals at the right time speeds up project completion, with a focus on effective collaboration between the partner and the company.

Scalability

This service allows for gradual growth in productivity by adding optimal professionals to projects, without incurring long-term costs associated with direct hires.

Budget management

By outsourcing a team of professionals, you can define the service duration and expenses, enabling effective budget control.

Small companies or companies that are just starting operations usually have a modest budget, but they always have the desire to continue growing their operations. For growth, it is essential to add more staff and, of course, direct hires can significantly increase fixed operating expenses.

The scalability offered by the staff increase service is immense, adding optimal professionals to projects that allow a progressive growth in productivity, investing a fair budget under the outsourcing modality. Scalability is bidirectional, it can be long-term or temporary. If temporary, companies can do it with IT Staffing and do not incur costs associated with that over time.

Managed Teams

For CEOs and CTOs, witnessing their company's growth and expansion into new markets is an exhilarating experience. However, what happens when the in-house resources are no longer sufficient to undertake new projects? Insufficient operational capacity is a pressing issue that demands immediate resolution, and this is where Managed Teams come into play.

The defining characteristic of Managed Teams is their unwavering commitment to their work. As a company, it may initially be daunting to entrust an entire project to an external team. However, rest assured that opting for this effective service is becoming increasingly common among companies, as it offers an array of benefits.

By collaborating with Managed Teams, businesses can overcome resource limitations and tap into the growth potential that lies ahead. These teams bring in specialized expertise, allowing companies to expand their project capabilities without the need for extensive internal infrastructure investments.

The commitment and dedication of Managed Teams enable them to integrate into the company's operations seamlessly. They become an extension of the existing team, working closely together to achieve shared goals and deliver outstanding results. This collaboration ensures that the project progresses smoothly, with constant communication and alignment between all stakeholders.

Embracing Managed Teams is a strategic move that enables companies to leverage external talent and expertise. It empowers CEOs and CTOs to focus on core business activities, while the Managed Teams take charge of project execution. This not only frees up valuable internal resources but also allows for efficient resource allocation, ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget.

Advantages

Innovation

Managed Teams inject innovation and transformation into the company. These professionals are usually up to date with the latest technologies, and knowledge, contributing to your projects without requiring additional investments. You benefit from their expertise and skills, eliminating the need to invest in new technologies or personnel training.

Flexible Work Arrangements

Unlike in-house teams bound by rigid schedules and responsibilities, Managed Teams adapt fully to your requirements. Whether you need them to work during specific times, dates, or even holidays, they will effectively accommodate your needs. This flexibility ensures that your project progresses seamlessly, regardless of the time constraints.

Agility and efficiency

Managed Teams excel in time and priority management. They swiftly identify tasks that require attention and take proactive measures to address them. Instead of getting stuck in errors or challenges, they promptly seek alternative approaches. Moreover, they maintain a continuous learning mindset, always open to acquiring new knowledge and skills.

Goal-Oriented Focus

Managed Teams work with a clear focus on goals. Even with numerous tasks in progress, these professionals possess the ability to work methodically and prioritize objectives. They avoid getting overwhelmed by multiple simultaneous tasks, dedicating their efforts to each goal until it is achieved. This results-oriented approach ensures efficient project completion.

Cost-Effective Solution

Imagine your company urgently needs a .NET developer, but you lack the time and resources for recruitment and training. Additionally, allocating a budget for training might not have been anticipated. Managed Teams offer a cost-effective advantage by granting access to experienced professionals in any technology. With a reasonable investment, you can leverage their expertise without incurring additional training costs. Their wealth of experience becomes a valuable and practical asset for your company.

Project-based model

This outsourcing model can be very useful when you are quite clear about the idea of the project you want to carry out, you want to materialize it but you do not have enough equipment for it, or the one you have should simply be dedicated to more central tasks within the company.

Advantages

Higher project quality

Small or medium-sized companies may not have sufficient access to the most modern or powerful technologies on the market, because that also implies making a large investment that sometimes is not possible.

In those cases, when developing a project under the Project-Based Model modality, it is an opportunity to have access to experienced professionals and experts, who will inject quality and status into your company and the product you are developing. And you will achieve this quality only by investing in the service rather than in the technologies itself, which would undoubtedly be much more expensive.

Costs and time

Before executing the project, the budget that you are going to invest and the time it will take to execute it is already set, so you will know from the beginning what expense you will have to incur.

Free up the in-house team's schedule

Employees overworked at the end of the day are not productive at all. A day of work can pass between several simultaneous tasks, without finishing any, which in the end stagnates the general performance of the company, delaying the achievement of goals and objectives. In this sense, by delegating a project to an outsourcing team under the Project-Based Model modality, you will free your in-house team from work, so that they can dedicate themselves to strategic tasks more related to the core of the company, which will increase their productivity and creativity.

Managed services

Managed services are a type of outsourcing in which a company hires a third-party provider to manage its IT infrastructure and operations. It can help businesses to reduce IT costs by outsourcing the management of their IT infrastructure and operations to a third-party provider.

Also, managed services can help businesses to improve the efficiency of their IT operations by providing them with access to the expertise and resources of a third-party provider.

Managed services can include a wide range of services, such as:

Network management

Server management

Storage management

Application management

Security management

Disaster recovery

User support

Managed services can be a good option for businesses of all sizes, but they are particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized businesses that do not have the resources to manage their own IT infrastructure and operations.

When choosing a managed services provider, it is important to consider the following factors:

The size and scope of your IT infrastructure and operations

Your specific needs and requirements

The provider's experience and expertise

The provider's track record

The provider's pricing and terms

Type of projects and industries in which we have worked

Rootstack works closely with companies from various industries, adapting our technological solutions to the specific needs of each sector. We have gained solid experience in a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, logistics and transportation, retail, insurance, healthcare, government, education, banking and finance, and automotive.

In the telecommunications industry, we have collaborated with companies to develop mobile applications, service management platforms, and data analytics solutions to improve customer experience and optimize network infrastructure.

In the retail sector, we have developed e-commerce platforms, inventory management systems, marketing personalization solutions, and mobile apps to enhance the shopping experience and increase customer engagement.

In the field of insurance companies, we have created policy management solutions, online insurance platforms, and risk analysis systems, providing tools for process automation and data-based decision-making.

In the health sector, we have collaborated in the development of telemedicine applications, electronic medical record management platforms, and data analysis systems to improve the quality of medical care and optimize administrative processes.

In the government sphere, we have worked on software development projects for the management of procedures and online services, document management systems and citizen participation platforms, providing technological solutions to improve efficiency and transparency in public administration.

In the education sector, we have developed online learning platforms, course management systems, and educational mobile applications, facilitating access to education and improving the learning experience.

In the field of banking and finance, we have worked on projects to develop banking platforms, mobile applications for financial services, online payment solutions, and data analysis systems to provide innovative and secure financial services.

Regarding the types of projects, we specialize in a wide range of areas, such as data and server migration, API development, banking platform development, web and mobile applications, e-commerce implementation, and cloud computing implementation, single sign-on, and digital signature solutions. Our team of technical experts and consultants is trained to tackle complex projects and offer innovative and effective technological solutions in each of these areas.

Why choose our development team?

Our team of software developers has a balanced mix of skills to ensure both the creation of quality software products, as well as to maintain and enhance applications that our clients already have.

We handle the main programming languages on the market such as Python, Java, JavaScript, C#, and Ruby, among others, and we have experience developing applications for different platforms and operating systems. We also master different frameworks, libraries, and essential development tools to optimize productivity and efficiency in the team.

Beyond technical skills, which are essential in any project, we also give importance to the soft skills of our development team. We strive to have effective communication during the collaboration with our clients, which allows us to have a clear understanding of their needs and the scope of the project.

We work as a team and quickly adapt to changes with key soft skills to face the constantly evolving challenges of software development.

Our developers have a quality-oriented mindset, with the ability to perform rigorous testing and ensure the stability and security of the developed software. Additionally, a passion for continuous learning and constant upgrading of skills is vital in an ever-evolving field like software development.

Recognitions and Testimonials: Celebrating Our Achievements

Throughout our journey, we have garnered numerous accolades that recognize our exceptional work and expertise. We are proud to have received prestigious awards and accolades, highlighting our excellence in various domains.

Clutch Badges: We have been honored with two Clutch badges, solidifying our position as a leading e-commerce development company specializing in Shopify and Magento. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering outstanding solutions in the e-commerce realm.

DesignRush Recognition: DesignRush, a renowned platform, has acknowledged us as a top-tier web design company. This recognition highlights our prowess in crafting visually stunning and user-friendly websites.

GoodFirms Accolades: GoodFirms has awarded us two badges, acknowledging our exemplary work in mobile app development. These accolades affirm our expertise in creating innovative and high-performing mobile applications.

iTRate.co Ranking: We are honored to have been included in the ranking of the best IT consulting companies by iTRate.co. This recognition further validates our position as a trusted and reliable partner for comprehensive IT consulting services.

Time Doctor Ranking: We take pride in being ranked among the best cloud computing companies by Time Doctor. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era.

Outsource Accelerator Partnership: We are privileged to be partnered with Outsource Accelerator, an esteemed organization that validates the quality of our work. This partnership serves as a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes and client satisfaction.

Our clients' testimonials further highlight the impact of our services:

A project manager from a prominent banking institution praised Rootstack, stating, "Rootstack met the internal team's expectations and produced all the promised deliverables on time. They were collaborative and organized, ensuring an effective workflow. Their agility, knowledge, and versatility were hallmarks of their work."

The sales and marketing manager of a construction company, whose e-commerce platform we developed, expressed satisfaction, noting, "Rootstack responded to all requests and resolved all issues, earning the client's approval. The partnership brought massive results. Thanks to the team, there was an average of 6,800 site visits per week. The versatility to adapt to changing requests was their team asset."

With a Clutch rating of 4.8/5, we consistently strive to exceed customer expectations and deliver exceptional service. These testimonials serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and our ability to generate remarkable results.

As we continue our journey, we remain dedicated to providing top-notch solutions, pushing boundaries, and achieving excellence in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and digital transformation.

Conclusion

Rootstack is a prominent outsourcing services provider, dedicated to assisting companies in achieving growth and innovation within a competitive market. With over 12 years of industry experience, Rootstack has successfully delivered top-notch solutions to clients spanning various industries and regions.

Our comprehensive range of outsourcing services encompasses software development, web and mobile design, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. By collaborating with Rootstack, businesses gain access to a skilled team of professionals, leading to reduced costs and mitigated risks while allowing them to concentrate on their core business objectives.

With a track record of excellence and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions, Rootstack remains a trusted partner for organizations seeking to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Contact Data Information

Rootstack LLC

