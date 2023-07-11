The Mining Future Revolutionizes Bitcoin and Crypto Mining Hosting with Competitive Pricing and Global Accessibility

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE , July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mining Future, a leading provider of Bitcoin and crypto mining hosting services, is spearheading the evolution of the mining industry by offering cost-effective hosting solutions and unparalleled accessibility to crypto enthusiasts worldwide. With the cryptocurrency landscape rapidly evolving over the past couple of years, The Mining Future has emerged as a frontrunner in the industry, revolutionizing the way mining operations are conducted.





China, the USA, and the EU have long dominated the Bitcoin hosting and crypto mining scene, but rising costs and regulatory challenges have led miners to seek alternative jurisdictions. In this context, The Mining Future has strategically established its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to capitalize on the country’s ambitious vision to become a global leader in the crypto industry. The UAE’s commitment to fostering crypto-friendly regulations, inviting startups and miners within its jurisdiction, and making significant investments to secure its position as a hub for crypto companies have been instrumental in The Mining Future’s decision to choose the UAE as its base.





“We believe that the UAE’s proactive approach to regulation and its commitment to supporting the growth of the crypto industry aligns perfectly with our vision for The Mining Future,” said a spokesperson of The Mining Future. “By operating from the UAE, we can offer our clients a secure and reliable hosting environment while tapping into the country’s thriving crypto ecosystem.”





In addition to their presence in the UAE, The Mining Future is expanding its operations by opening two new state-of-the-art data centers in the Dominican Republic and in Kuwait. This move reflects the company’s commitment to securing clean energy sources and providing its clients with significantly lower rates than the market average. The Mining Future’s dedication to finding optimal energy solutions ensures that Bitcoin mining hosting operations remain environmentally sustainable while maximizing profitability for miners.





One notable aspect that sets The Mining Future apart from its competitors is its emphasis on accessibility and inclusivity. The company’s commitment to democratizing the Bitcoin mining network is evident in its policy of accepting a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just one miner, compared to the industry-standard MOQ of >10 miners. This approach empowers individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their geographical location, to participate in the Bitcoin mining network and contribute to its decentralization.





To further enhance the customer experience, The Mining Future offers a wide range of ASIC and GPU miners, including popular models . By maintaining transparency throughout the purchasing and hosting process, The Mining Future ensures that clients are equipped with the necessary knowledge and support to make informed decisions. The company’s dedicated customer service team provides personalized assistance and consulting services to support both experienced miners and those new to the industry.





As The Mining Future continues to expand its global presence, their current and new data centers with available capacity in Dominican Republic, Dubai and Kuwait provide an ideal hosting environment for miners seeking cost-effective solutions. Compared to the average hosting costs in China, the USA, and the EU, The Mining Future offers highly competitive rates without compromising on the quality and reliability of their services.





Founded in 2021 by Gilbert Corbella and Miquel Angel Corbella, also known as the Corbella Brothers, The Mining Future FZCO was born out of a quest for a solution in a post-pandemic world where traditional investment avenues no longer provided sufficient returns to combat rising inflation. Recognizing the potential of Bitcoin mining as a lucrative investment opportunity, the Corbella Bros set up their own mining operations farm in Georgia, Europe, overcoming numerous challenges along the way. Eventually, their dedication and perseverance paid off, leading them to achieve financial independence.

With newfound financial freedom, the Corbella Bros embarked on a mission to share their success and transform the perception of Bitcoin mining. Acknowledging the industry’s tarnished reputation and prevalent scams, they set out to destigmatize Bitcoin mining and make it transparent, accessible, and reliable for everyone. The Mining Future FZCO not only aims to cater to experienced investors but also offers retail investors the opportunity to acquire high-performing assets and enjoy regular passive incomes with the most prominent cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Driven by the vision of empowering individuals on their journey towards financial independence, The Mining Future FZCO strives to be the catalyst that propels investors towards their goals. By providing a trustworthy and profitable avenue for investment, the company aims to revolutionize the perception of Bitcoin mining and redefine its role as a viable and rewarding opportunity.

Website: https://www.theminingfuture.com/







