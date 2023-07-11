Hero4Hire Cooks Up “Pretty Amazing” Animation Slate

The award-winning animation studio spins off a new company to develop, produce, and distribute original content and IP; acquires rights to beloved children’s property

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new player in Kids & Family entertainment was announced today with the launch of Pretty Amazing, an original IP incubator and production company. The new venture is an offshoot of award-winning animation and motion design studio Hero4Hire Creative. Coinciding with the launch, Pretty Amazing also announced its first property: the return of Emmy-nominated animated series Fizzy’s Lunch Lab on Common Sense Networks’ Sensical channels and OTT streamer batteryPOP, available on smart TVs and connected devices including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.



Both companies will share executive leadership from Allison Dressler Kramer and Evan Sussman, with Hero4Hire development chief Jordan Beck shifting to head operations for Pretty Amazing.

“We’ve always held content creation as a cornerstone of our studio,” said Kramer. “But as our production pipeline continues to expand, we decided it was time to create a new arm that could focus on developing original concepts into production-ready IP.”

Fizzy’s Lunch Lab, co-created by Sussman, is a food-themed series that teaches kids about healthy eating and kid-friendly cooking. The show was PBS Kids’ first web-exclusive series, earning three Daytime Emmy nominations while also spawning multiple web games and three published books between 2009-2021. Pretty Amazing is currently developing new Lunch Lab content and seeking additional distribution opportunities.

Added Sussman, “Hero4Hire started specifically to make Fizzy’s, but has grown exponentially over the years. Now we’re constantly tackling large-scale client projects, so it’s great to have Pretty Amazing as a place to create while Hero4Hire continues to produce at such a high level.”

“We’re a brand-new label, but with 13 years of industry relationships and the same core group of creative minds,” explained Beck. “Beyond the Lunch Lab, we have a full content pipeline and can now shepherd those dreams into viable, accessible entertainment for a variety of audiences and formats. More than anything, we’re looking forward to telling some Pretty Amazing stories.”

