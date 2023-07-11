VTRS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Viatris Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTRS) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Viatris investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being on the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Viatris during the relevant time frame, you have until July 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

