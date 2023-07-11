Church of Scientology Family Fun Day for East Hollywood Community

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stilt walkers dressed in red, white and blue welcomed more than a thousand neighbors to the 4th of July street festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way last week. The weather was perfect for summer fun, and the Church of Scientology filled an entire city block with games, entertainment, great food, and activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

The festival brought the community together for a memorable afternoon complete with bouncy houses, water slides, and a splash pond for the toddlers. Carnival games and the donut-eating contestants were filled with contestants all afternoon.

Another favorite activity was the petting zoo where youngsters fed and got to know the young goats, sheep, chicks and bunnies. And the face painting and arts and crafts booths were also a hit.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles regularly hosts family-friendly events that bring the community together and create unforgettable memories.

Coming soon is a celebration of National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, where once again the Church will host an evening of fun, including games and contests, a m﻿ystery raffle and the opportunity to meet local police and firefighters and step aboard a fire truck. As with all community events organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, all activities are free of charge and planned for maximum fun for the entire family.

For more information, contact the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at (323) 953-3206 or visit their Facebook or Instagram. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community — a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. The network is available at DIRECTV channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

