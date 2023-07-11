2004 Olympian Trains Three Local Judo Athletes To Achieve Remarkable Victory at the Sunshine State Games
2004 Olympian Continues To Train Champions In His Beloved SportTAMPA, FL, US, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Rhadi Ferguson, Jr. (13) , Makena Webb (12), and Carter Mason (12) emerged as gold medalists in the prestigious Judo competition at this year's Sunshine State Games. These exceptional athletes, hailing from the Tampa area, are proud members of Tampa Florida Judo and have been guided by the esteemed 2004 Olympian, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. And although they all earned gold medals, the real truth is that these three athletes brought home a total of 7 medals from the Sunshine State Games. Rhadi, two golds. Makena, a gold and silver. And Carter, a gold, a silver and a bronze medal.
Following an intense and rigorous summer training camp spanning four weeks, during which they dedicated themselves to 10-12 hour days of relentless training and comprehensive judo education, these three talented individuals have earned the distinguished title of State Champion.
Their exceptional performance at the Sunshine State Games not only showcases their outstanding abilities but also highlights the remarkable achievements of Tampa Florida Judo as a premier judo training facility not only in the region but in the country. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, the athletes have honed their skills and demonstrated their unwavering commitment to their craft and are now preparing for the toughest competition for judoka in the United States, The US Open Judo Championships in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the end of July.
Rhadi Ferguson, Jr., Makena Webb, and Carter Mason's recent success serves as a great indication that they will do well at the US Open and also as an inspiration to aspiring judo athletes across the state. Their achievements symbolize the incredible potential that can be unlocked through dedication, hard work, and world-class coaching. As they add the title of State Champion to their impressive resumes, we anticipate a bright future ahead for these exceptional young athletes.
