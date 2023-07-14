Breaking Boundaries: OP360 Unveils Game-Changing Recruitment Center in Davao, Philippines
Newly Launched OP360 Recruitment Center in Davao City to Drive Organizational Growth and Foster Local Talent Acquisition
Recruitment Centers are vital for success, uncovering future leaders and exceptional employees, driving our expansion goals.”DAVAO CITY, THE PHILIPPINES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360 (OfficePartners360), a proven challenger BPO delivering outsourcing solutions for businesses, is proud to announce the official launch of its first Recruitment Center in the Philippines, situated in Davao City. The inauguration took place on May 24, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.
— Aprille Marie Demonteverde, Assistant Manager of Talent Acquisition
Designed with a modern aesthetic that reflects the vibrant colors associated with the OP360 brand, the Recruitment Center offers a welcoming environment for prospective applicants. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it aims to streamline the application process, from resume submission to personalized interviews.
Aprille Marie Demonteverde, Assistant Manager of Talent Acquisition at OP360, expressed her enthusiasm for the new Recruitment Center, highlighting its pivotal role in connecting OP360 with talented individuals in Davao and neighboring provinces. She emphasized the Center's potential to drive both organizational growth and economic development.
"Recruitment Centers are the bedrock of a company's success. They serve as the gateway to identifying future leaders and exceptional employees who will contribute to our overarching goal of expansion," Demonteverde affirmed.
The launch event featured a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Aprille Marie Demonteverde and Jesseth Sy-Nalus, Senior Vice President of Finance at OP360. Anne Raymundo, representing Trends and Concepts Total Interior Solutions, Inc., the company's design and fit-out partner, also graced the occasion.
OP360's Davao Recruitment Center launch aligns with its ongoing efforts to expand its presence throughout the Philippines. By the end of 2023, Demonteverde and her team are committed to welcoming in Davao City an additional 500 to 800 full-time employees into the OP360 workforce, further fortifying the company's position as a leading employer in the region.
The OP360 Davao Recruitment Center is conveniently located at Damosa Gateway Commercial Complex, corner JP. Laurel, Mamay Road, Brgy. Angliongto. Its operating hours are from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Mondays through Fridays.
For more information about OP360 and its recruitment initiatives, please visit https://www.op360.com/careers/
