Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center Becomes Certified as “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization”

Top treatment center completes courses to offer more focused care for military-connected individuals

/EIN News/ -- BALL GROUND, Ga., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center has completed certification that will allow it to better serve active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.

The program, run through California-based nonprofit PsychArmor, certifies Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.” Staff members participated in a variety of data-driven and evidence-based virtual training courses that help enhance the level of connection between civilians and those who have ties to the military. At the conclusion of the training, both the treatment center and its employees became certified through PsychArmor.

The partnership between PsychArmor and the Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program will allow a number of Acadia facilities to complete this certification. PsychArmor is the only national institute that offers free online education to assist military service members, Veterans, and their families and also has a support center that is staffed by mental health experts.

“It’s more important than ever to be able to provide specialized care for those who have served our country,” said Acadia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Michael V. Genovese, M.D., J.D. “The rates of substance use disorders, depression, and suicide are considerably higher for active-duty military members and Veterans than they are for the general population.

“We believe that PsychArmor’s exceptional resources will allow Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center staff to cultivate a treatment environment that helps us better understand how to help these brave individuals.”

Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center’s Veterans affairs program helps service members and Veterans who are struggling with substance use disorders, such as addictions to alcohol or other drugs, and co-occurring mental health concerns, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“PsychArmor educated our staff on the military culture and nuances of providing treatment for anyone who has served or is currently serving our country,” said Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center CEO Todd Stumbo. “The training was in-depth and added significant strength to our clinical approach because of the understanding it gave our direct care providers. We are in debt to PsychArmor, as they have given us the ability to truly connect our clinical care with the military culture, and for that we are deeply grateful.”

Contact

Graham Skinner

Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center

Graham.Skinner@blueridgemountainrecovery.com

About Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center

Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center is a premier provider of treatment for adults who are struggling with addictions and co-occurring mental health concerns, offering residential treatment, detoxification services, a family program, a Veterans affairs program, and continuing care options. The team at Blue Ridge is dedicated to providing well-rounded treatment that exceeds the standards of clinical excellence. Located on 40 acres of wooded countryside in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Ball Ground, Georgia, Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center offers the ideal setting for people to step away from the stressors of everyday life and fully focus on their recovery. For more information, please visit www.blueridgemountainrecovery.com.

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, Veterans, and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment, and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families.

Graham Skinner Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center Graham.Skinner@blueridgemountainrecovery.com